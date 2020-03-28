While making the rounds at my place of employment, I happened upon two young fishermen who were taking in the great outdoors while social distancing during the current Coronavirus Pandemic.
Muskogee High School sophomore Trapper Green and his compadre, Gavin Winn, were putting a well-used older fishing boat in the water.
I had to stop and ask if they were playing hooky.
“School is out for an extended spring break,” said Green.
I began over the next two days to visit with him back and forth. It’s refreshing to see what I consider to be youngsters becoming involved in the outdoors.
Green loves any kind of fishing---especially largemouth bass. His dad saved up and got his first bass boat.
He likes fishing local lakes in eastern Oklahoma such as Greenleaf, Hudson, Fort Gibson but his preference is Lake Tenkiller because of the smallmouth bass.
His best smallmouth, however, was a 5.5 pounder and it came out of the Illinois River.
When asked about his biggest largemouth, Green said it was eight pounds and came out of Baron Fork.
He also loves to hunt. His dad started him hunting early in life.
Green enjoys hunting deer,waterfowl,varmints , hogs turkeys and squirrels .
Of all the quarry he pursues, duck hunting is his favorite.
I don’t know if it was the innocence of his youth or my quizzical mind to want to know more about a hunting experience or two.
Typically,Green said, he enjoys duck hunting in a camouflage -colored kayak while towing his sack of decoys behind him.
I asked what type of gun he used for ducks.
“I use either an A-500 Browning shotgun or a Mossberg 835 pump shotgun,” said Green. “ Boy, that Mossberg sure came in handy when my motor broke down while hunting out of a flat-bottom boat one time.”
Green said that the stock of a Mossberg works really well for a paddle when you have nothing else to use. He assured me the gun was empty, the action was open and the safety was on as he paddled along.
“That was quite an adventure,” said Green “ When I got home, I oiled and cleaned the gun really well.”
It reminds me of the time I got lost overnight in the Uncompahgre National Forest near Montrose, Colorado bowhunting elk years ago when I was around age 22.
I had no water, no matches and I slept after covering up with fir needles. It was supposed to be a quick evening hunt but that is a story for another day.
In light of all that is going on in the world right now, it’s a time to look at things from a different perspective.
I would recommend spending time reflecting on the memories we are making with our families.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
