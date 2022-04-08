FORT GIBSON — You know this kind of game. One team dominates the play but can’t quite put the other team away. Then suddenly the dominate team has a letdown, the other guys score and often times it makes for an unhappy ending.
But fortunately for the Fort Gibson Tigers, the night ended on a joyous note as they scored a 2-1 overtime victory over the Poteau Pirates on Senior Night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium to maintain a piece of the lead in District 4A-4.
The Tigers got their first goal on a breakaway 15 minutes deep into the first half as Simeon Adair and Zach Hardy teamed up with Hardy getting the final foot on the ball in the goal mouth. The Tigers maintained control of the game throughout outshooting Poteau 17-4 but despite a couple of close calls, were not able to score the insurance goal.
Still, it looked like the Tigers might make that lone goal stand up. But a little defensive lapse with just 2:38 left in the match resulted in a Pirate goal by Erik Hobbs to tie the game, and it was off to OT.
In overtime, Fort Gibson (6-5.3-0) wasted little time as a Poteau foul with less than two minutes gone resulted in a Tiger free kick from 35 yards out. Senior Seth Rowan let loose the kick and Poteau goalie Lucero Ramiro deflected it into the crossbar where a hoard of Tigers descended into the goal mouth and knocked the ball in for the win.
“Honestly I don’t know who actually scored the winning goal,” said an elated Tiger head coach Todd Friend. “All I saw was the keeper make a pretty good save and then three guys bomb-rushed it.
“I felt like we dominated the game, but the goals weren’t falling for us and then we made one mistake on defense that cost us a goal. I told the guys at halftime I’ve been coaching here a long time and every time we play Poteau, no matter the records, they always play us tough.”
As play progressed into the second half, Poteau (4-2,1-2) was able to make a couple of runs and Friend addressed that before the start of the overtime period.
“Towards the end of the second half Poteau was winning all the 50/50 balls, and I told the guys we’ve got to start winning those ball and get after them.”
And they did just that.
Girls: FGHS 10, Poteau 0
Befitting Senior Night, seniors Sydney Taylor and Hagen Baccus each scored three goals as the Lady Tigers (11-1. 3-0) rolled to a mercy-rule win over the Lady Pirates.
“It was nice to honor our seniors and they all played except Ella Cook who torn an ACL, but she did come out and do a ceremonial kick-off for us,” said Lady Tiger coach Billy Whitehead. “All the bench players got to see some significant playing time and in the second half we let the offensive and defensive players switch places for a while. It was nice to have this kind of game after we were a little sluggish earlier in the week against Sallisaw.”
Grace Gwinn, Addie Shaw, Kenzie Snell and Ryan Contreras rounded out the scoring for Fort Gibson.
The next action for the Tigers will be next Thursday as they host a new district opponent in the set of Tigers from Pryor. Both games should prove to be the stiffest district test yet for Fort Gibson. The Pryor girls come in with an identical 11-1 record while the boys are 6-2 going into last night’s action and all four teams are tied for the top spot in the district.
