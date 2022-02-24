It’s slowly but surely moving toward the days of game action.
Rougher Village and the new home for football and basketball are seeing progress daily. Despite supply chain challenges and inflationary issues, the facility, a project of Manhattan Construction under the direction of project manager Chris Griffin, is on budget and on schedule — which means football season will start on time and basketball could take occupancy in November.
The stadium capacity will be 7,500, an increase from Indian Bowl’s 6,082. From turf to the top of the press box, it’s a height of 60 feet, 8 inches.
The indoor area will include football and basketball locker areas, office space, weight room, a spirit store souvenir shop, a Hall of Fame area, and a “Varsity Club” for football viewing from the south end zone.
Three classrooms from G unit at the high school, just beyond the visitor seating, are being converted into rooms to accommodate visiting football teams.
Turf is scheduled to be installed in June and football will be allowed to use the field in July, though not at that point dressing areas or offices.
At that point, other elements are still a work in progress toward the season opener, said Lance Crawley, assistant superintendent.
“The services that affect football are all on the north side of the fieldhouse — concession, restrooms varsity club and on the west side with our home football locker room, offices, training space, official’s locker room and weight room,” Crawley said. “Our goal all along is to have the far north and west portions ready by the first game.
“The worst-case scenario would be that our football team would use the locker room we’re creating for visitors and create an alternative situation for the visiting team, and we might have to put temporary concession stands throughout the area.”
One side detail of note: 12,000 yards of concrete have been used in construction.
