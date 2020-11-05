When we last left basketball, Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver and his team were in the State Fair Arena parking lot.
They never got close to the court.
COVID-19 off an assist from the Utah Jazz in town to play an NBA game stopped the second week of state tournament games in their tracks. For Eufaula, it came at the arena doorsteps. For Fort Gibson and coach Chuck London, it was on I-44 headed west.
Eight months later, and for most teams one month before the 2020-21 season begins, the pandemic is still here, and teams will have to battle both each other and the virus indefinitely, and, just as football has found out, navigating the schedules will be like walking through land-mine fields.
Here’s a capsule look at all area teams:
MUSKOGEE (Coach: Jeremy Ford, 2nd year. Record last year: 6-19).
Four starters starts the good news. Akira Eubanks (5-foot-8, guard, junior), Bianca McVay (5-8, guard, sophomore) and Dezeray Burton (5-8, forward, senior) averaged a combined 25 points a game among the starters. Then there’s Jada Hytche, a transfer from Broken Arrow where the 5-7 guard averaged 12 points an outing. She has in hand offers from Maryland-Eastern Shore, NEO, Eastern, Friends and Baker universities and Seward County (Kan.). Add to that Tea Myers and Makayla Adams, both off the bench, have also some early JUCO offers. There’s starting to be a whiff of the early 20-teens at Ron Milam Gym.
HILLDALE (Coach: Clif Warford, 2nd year. Record last year: 13-14).
Madi Folsom (5-7, senior) is one of three returning starters, averaging 10 points per game as a versatile guard and forward. Skye Been (5-1, senior, guard) and Celeste Wood (5-8, senior, forward) combine to return 15 points per contest. Wood averaged 7 points and 7 rebounds. Naveah Johnson (5-11, junior, forward) emerged as a factor in several games down the stretch. Riley Barnoskie, a 5-2 junior guard, contributed off the bench and they’ll also have Tearney Maxwell (5-8, senior, forward) back from an ACL injury.
FORT GIBSON (Coach: Chuck London. Record last year: 25-3 last year).
The Tigers will look for a “quarterback” to direct things with Zoey Whiteley’s graduation. Kynzi London, Reese Webb and Lexi Foutch give experience at guard, post and forward. Webb has three-way versatility. With a ton of non-varsity experience on the roster, it’ll be a development in progress, but this is a program with a tradition of success that only COVID derailed what would have been a 16th straight state tournament in March.
Of note: Two sisters of that tradition are in the wings — junior Jenna Whiteley saw action off the bench last year and here comes Gracy Shieldnight, sister of three-time All-Phoenix player Zoe Sheidnight.
EUFAULA (Coach: Jeff Oliver, 3rd year. Record last year: 25-4).
It was a heartbreaking end for Eufaula and Oliver in the school’s first state trip since 1993 and his first as a coach. It ended in the parking lot at State Fair Arena with the news of the cancellation. With it swept away the top six players and every starter. Mykah Osborne saw six minutes of action, guard Kyle Diaz two. Two of the newcomers to be counted on are freshmen guards: Jordas McLish and Allie Anderson. It is indeed a rebuild year for the Ironheads.
WAGONER (Coach: Randi Pawpa, 3rd year. Record last year: 3-23).
Three starters, led by All-Phoenix volleyball netter Marlee Medlin, a 6-0 senior forward. Kammi Chandler (5-10) adds height at the post. The experience at guard is Kara Bruce (5-7, junior).
OKTAHA (Coach: Kia Holmes, 4th year. Record last year: 16-12).
Seniors Gracie Pendley adn Karley Fewel and junior Rylee Walters all averaged 10 points a game a year ago. Holmes is high on three freshmen shooting guards in Ava Scott (the All-Phoenix fastpitch Newcomer of the Year), Gracie Harjo and Ryleigh Bacon. All come in after a seasonal adjustment from softball to basketball.
WARNER (Coach: Mindi Peters, 8th year. Record last year: 15-10).
NSU commit and 6-3 forward Jaylee Kindred brings exceptional inside strength averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks a game a year ago. She’ll team with 5-10 junior Mattie berry and 6-0 senior Emma Sikes to form a formidable post game. They’ll be young in spots, but with good outside shooting that can score off the move and utilize quickness. So if you focus too much on the inside game, you’ll likely have problems with the Eagles.
WEBBERS FALLS (Coach: Jerry Ward. 25th year. Record last year: 22-5.
One of four returning starters, Samantha Shanks has had an exceptional two seasons and heads into her junior year after averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Lexi Rasley (5-7, junior guard) averaged 10.2 points last year. This is a team with no seniors that drops down to Class B after an elimination in the area consolation semifinals last year.
PORUM (Coach: Bobbie Wheat, 18th year. Record last year: 19-7).
A pair of 5-9 forwards in junior Mallory Barrett (12 points) and sophomore Emery Arnold (10 points) are interchangeable in other slots, Barrett at forward where she had two deflections a game, and Arnold at post, where she had eight rebounds a game. Kenly Hokit, a 5-5 guard, is expected to be a more aggressive shooter, and a strong freshman group with a record of success gives this team some chemistry Wheat hopes will all bloom into a big year.
CHECOTAH (Coach: Jim Glover, 6th year. Record last year: 13-13).
The Ladycats graduated Olivia Clayton to the University of Tulsa, but get back a seasoned 5-9 senior forward Vanessa Henson (13 points, 9 rebounds, 1.8 assists) along with two other starters in sophomore guard Emma Waller and Maddie Proctor, who averaged a combined 15 points last season.
HASKELL (Coach: Rodney Luellen, 3rd year. Record last year: 10-14).
All-Phoenix fastpitch Chassi Dowdy brings her team-leading 12-point average in to lead four returning starters. It’s a team loaded with guard experience, four with starting experience. Baylee Garner averaged 11 points, Lynzi Kelley 9 from the point guard spot as a freshman a year ago, and Elise Bowman with 6 rebounds, one more than her points. She’s also a defensive cog with a three-steal average.
BRAGGS (Coach: Scott Belcher, 1st year. Record last year: 11-16).
Alex Chandler, a 5-7 junior point guard, is the key returnee for the Wildcats under the direction Belcher. Savanna Dishman, a 5-8 junior forward and Makayla Visor, a 5-6 sophomore guard, are returning starters as well.
OKAY: (Coach: Justin Hendrix, 1st year. Record last year: 24-6).
Hendrix relieves Chad Clark from two-way duties and is starting from the ground up. Lexi Erb, a junior forward, will be surrounded by a big group of freshmen.
PORTER (Coach: Kruz Lynch, 1st year. Record last year: 7-18).
Six experienced Pirates, including four of five starters, are on the ship with a new captain in Lynch and a new style of play. There’s high expectations for Charmayne Marshall in creating some next-level interest with a long run of summer basketball across the country. Two seniors are among the seasoned in 5-0 Teara Hollis and 5-8 Brooklyn Spencer. Also, there’s juniors Aareoyna Moore and Brittany Welch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.