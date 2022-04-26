With the completion of regional play Tuesday, four area schools will move on to girls state golf tournaments on Wednesday and Thursday, May 4-5, one as a team champion. Two others will represent their schools as individuals.
Results follow:
Class 4A
At Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Seminole, Hilldale wound up second behind state favorite Ada. Hilldale shot 377, led by Addy Asmus’ 91. Victoria Wiedel had a 92, Adde Glass and Karlie Kirkhart both shot 97s and Shaleigh Eldridge 101. Ada shot 361 and was led by Beans Factor's regional-best 72. Catoosa’s Emily Vang shot 78 to finish second. Ava Manwell of Ada shot an 85 for third. Plainview and Sulphur tied for third at 418.
At Pryor Creek Golf Course, Wagoner shot 350 and repeated as regional champion and with Fort Gibson (383) were 1-2 in the team standings as well as individually. Wagoner’s Mechelle Vermillion shot a 78 for a five-shot victory over Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson. Ailshie as a freshman won last year’s regional involving both schools at Muskogee Golf Club.
Rylie Spaulding shot an 84 for third individually. Also for Wagoner, Brekka Watkins shot 92, Philly Hall 96 and Kaitlyn Louviere 99. Behind Ailshie for the Lady Tigers was Katelyn Rigsby (95), Addy Bracken (101), Audrey Cooper (104) and Lauren Davis (105). Pryor shot 439 for third.
The 4A state tournament is at Buffalo Rock in Cushing.
Class 3A
Checotah’s Hayley Forsblom shot a round of 85 to finish fourth overall, punching her state ticket Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Eufaula’s Gracie Lassiter shot a 96 and qualified as an at-large individual outside of the top six teams, which were Lincoln Christian, winning with a 367, followed by Henryetta (372), Cascia Hall (393), Inola (410), Beggs (430) and Stigler (436). Medalist was Jenni Roller of Regent Prep with a 71.
State is at Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore.
Class 2A
Maggie Murphy shot a 98 to lead Oktaha to a third place finish at 410 at Tishomingo Golf Course, behind Tishomingo (383) and Keys (392). Cambree McCoy shot a 101, Emma Roach 111 and Rylee Walters 114.
State is at Aqua Canyon Golf Course in Cimarron.
Class 6A
Muskogee’s Raegan Essex shot a 106 and almost earned a state bid out of the 6A regional at Ponca City Country Club. She was four shots off the final qualifying score. Nizhoni Mason (112), Morgan McCall (124) and Ella Watson) rounded out Muskogee’s participants. Union’s Gracie Doke was individual champion and Jenks won the team crown at 317.
