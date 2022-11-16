Unlike the boys, there’s more clarity as to where the best girls basketball may come from this year.
Half of last year’s All-Phoenix team are returning.
Teamwise, there’s the usual suspects — such as Fort Gibson and its run of 18 straight state tournament appearances, and the Lady Tigers are fortified by a move-in that’s already committed to a Division I squad. In recent years there have been moments where it looked like the dynasty might slip, but the streak that’s older than some of the current girls keeps going.
Warner may be about to start a streak of their own under Mindi Peters. The Lady Eagles are loaded and still stinging from back-to-back losses at the area tournament summit last year. Oktaha is another team that has a lot back and was just as close a year ago.
A more mature Wagoner team with a key piece back after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign is also due to make a charge.
There’s some moving and shifting among coaches. Bryan Bunch moves up to head coach at Muskogee, which is scheduled to move to their new home in Rougher Village but well into the season on Jan. 13. Scott Hensley, formerly the boys coach at Hilldale, goes back to coaching girls at Porter. Jordan Garner swaps spots at Webbers Falls as he becomes the girls coach, and Wes Cloud moves from Stigler to Checotah.
MUSKOGEE
Coach: Bryan Bunch, 1st year (5th at school).
Last year: 2-16
First game: at Sand Springs, Dec. 6.
Returning starters: Jakayla Swanson, 5-7, PG, Sr.; Bianca McVay 5-7, SG, Sr.; Malaysia Burton
Expected to contribute: Aniyah Thomas, 5-10, F, So.; Zhyan Mayes, 5-6, G, Sr.; NyAsia Ivy, 5-6, G, Fr.; Jaslynn Candy, 5-4, G, So.; D’Mya Brown, 5-3, G, So.
Bunch, an assistant for the past two coaches, was elevated to the top post in October and brings a high energy approach. He has McVay, an All-Phoenix selection last year, as part of three returnees from a team that struggled after reaching the area tournament two years ago. Molding as a team under the senior leadership and relying on defense will be key to any move up the ladder.
HILLDALE
Coach: Clif Warford, 4th year (11th overall).
Last year: 9-13
First game: Okmulgee, Dec. 1.
Returning starters: Catelin King, 5-7, G, Jr. (7.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
Expected to contribute: Brooklyn Ellis, 5-5, G, Sr.; Hallie Foreman, 5-7, Jr. P; Maci Scott, 5-0, G; Jr.; Emma Phipps, 6-0, P, Jr.; Kensley Allen, 5-4, G, So.; Rylin Clark, 5-9, P, So.; Emma Noe, 5-4, G, So.; Grace Nail, 5-6, F, Fr.; Darian Diles, 5-0, P, Fr.; Macie Mackey, 5-5, G. Fr; Lily Beverage, 5-2, G, Fr.; Ashtyn Warford, 5-4, G, Fr.
Ellis, the All-Phoenix fastpitch MVP, didn’t play as a junior but has been a previous contributor. She’ll help with a group that includes nine freshmen out of a roster of 17.
FORT GIBSON
Coach: Scott Lowe, 2nd year (6th overall).
Last year: 24-6, 4A state quarterfinalist.
First game: at Wagoner, Dec. 2.
Returning starters: Addy Whiteley, 5-5, PG, So. (11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.3 apg); Laynee Stanley, 6-0, F, So. (15 ppg, 8 rpg, 6 bpg).
Expected to contribute: Kenzi Snell, 5-6, G, Sr.; Stephanie Hickman, 5-6, G, Sr.; Linzi Foutch, 6-2, F, Sr.; Addy Bracken, 5-6, G, So.; Maggie Baker, 5-8, F, Jr.
The inside-outside combo of Whiteley and Stanley, an OSU commit and transfer from Little Kansas, will be surrounded by some shooters that can heat it up and some length to impact defensively. Fort Gibson will be looking for its 19th consecutive state trip, a steak that will be older than any of their kids.
WARNER
Coach: Mindi Peters, 10th year.
Last year: 18-7, 2A area finalist.
First game: at Liberty, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Harlie Chesser, 5-6, G, Jr. (11 ppg); Jordan Jackson, 5-6, PG, So. (10 ppg, 5.5 apg, 3 spg); AlexisFowler, 5-7, G, Jr. (12 ppg, 5 apg, 2 spg); Kaylen Park, 5-6, G, Jr. (3 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Expected to contribute: Peyton Sikes, 6-0, F, Jr.; Tyia Fullbright, 5-6, G, Sr.; Jolee Williams, 5-2, G, Jr.; Kambree Ellis, 6-0, F, Fr.; Ava Peters, 5-9, F, Fr.
The Lady Eagles ended the year with back-to-back losses that denied them a 2A state berth. A team loaded at the guard position with a solid inside game will be a threat to be the last area team standing.
WAGONER
Coach: Randi Pawpa, 5th year.
Last year: 12-13
First game: Stilwell, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Ellee Bryant, SG, Jr.; Gracy Shieldnight, F, Jr.; Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, G, Jr.; Cambri Pawpa, PG, Jr.; Brooklyn Austin, G, Jr.; Joci Bryant, F, Sr..
Expected to contribute: Jada Riggs, F, Jr.;’ Jalyn Fourkiller, G, So.; Maniyah Harris, F, So.
Nine experienced players return, all of whom are quick and athletic, and Shieldnight, the Newcomer of the Year two seasons ago when she was at Fort Gibson, returns from missing last year with knee issues. This team seemed primed last year, and got some good balance in scoring, but youth issues hurt. That’s not the case this year.
OKTAHA
Coach: Kia Holmes, 6th year.
Last year: 18-8, 2A area finalist.
First game: Haskell, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Ava Scott, SG, Jr.; (16.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2 spg); Bekah Bunch, F, Sr.; Gracie Harjo, SG, Jr.; Miley Holt, G, So.; Ryliegh Bacon, SG, Jr.
Expected to contribute, Khayden Kilpatrick, F, So.; Bryanna Rodden, SG, Jr.’ Cambree McCoy, G, Jr.; Hailey Van Brunt, G, Fr.; Miley Holt, So., G; BrenLee Morgan, G, Fr.; Faith Blackwell, F, Jr.; Ella Roach, G, Fr. Mileigh Needham, G, Fr.; Shianne Dill, G, Fr.; Gabbi Davis, C, Fr.
The Lady Tigers have significant experience back from a team that missed the state tournament by one game. Scott is a returning All-Phoenix guard.
PORTER
Coach: Scott Hensley, 1st year.
Last year: 19-5
First game: Mounds, Dec. 2.
Returning starters: Raylee Allison, 5-6, F, Sr.;’ Kelsi Kilgore, 5-6, G, Jr.; Lauren Lindell, 5-4, G, Jr.
Expected to contribute: Israel Houston, 5-6, F, Jr.; Layla Atkins, 5-5, G, Jr.; Alanna Gonzales, 5-4, G, Jr.; Kassidy Pickard, 5-4, G, So.
Porter graduated some key people last year as Hensley, who coached over 11 years both girls and boys at Hilldale — including the first-ever girl state qualifiers from the school in back-to-back seasons — taking over.
WEBBERS FALLS
Coach: Jordan Garner, 1st year (4th at school).
Last year: 19-2
First game: Arkoma, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Anistyn Garner, 5-4, PG, Jr. (7.90 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
Expected to contribute: Teralynn Colston, 5-4, G, So.; Samantha Griffith, 5-6, F, Sr.; Bridgett Baer,5-3, G, So.; Baylee Haraway, 5-5, G, Sr.; Abby Pense, 5-6, F, Jr.; Cheyenne Herrirer, 5-7, G, So.; Lextyn Chappell, 5-3, G, So.
Garner takes over from Hall of Famer Jerry Ward. They’ll look for a new identity on the floor with four-time All-Phoenix and two-time MVP guard Samantha Shanks, now at Connors.
CHECOTAH
Coach: Wesley Cloud, 1st season.
Last year: 5-18
First game: Roland, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Aiyanna Brewer, 5-10, So. (13 ppg), Tessa Jones, 5-7, Sr. (6 ppg).
Expected to contribute: Jaicee Lester, 5-5, PG; Sage Jones, 5-6; Hailey Prince, 5-11.
Cloud comes over from Stigler, and this will be a group that will mold with him.
EUFAULA
Coach: Nick Yarbrough, 2nd year.
Last year: 12-12.
First game: Muldrow, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Kambry Williams, Jordas McLish.
Expected to contribute: Avery Williams, Jadence Efurd, Kate Pippenger. Shyanne Madewell, F; Johna Bumgarner, F; Allie Anderson.
Young — no seniors on the roster — deep with some level of experience, and strong on the defensive end describe Yarbrough’s second squad. Look for Anderson, coming off an entire missed season due to injury, to make an impact.
PORUM
Coach: Bobbie Wheat, 19th year.
Last year: 15-2
First game: Hulbert, Nov. 29
Returning starters: RiLee Miller, 5-4, G, Sr. (7.1 ppg, 2.3 apg); Courtney Pease, 5-5, G, Jr.; (10.9 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 spg); Kylie Smith, 5-9, PF, Jr. (6.3 ppg), Cameren Terrell, 5-7, G, Jr. (4.5 rpg).
Expected to contribute: Gracie Tiger, PF, Sr.; Emmah Murray, PF, Sr.; Zoe Davis, 5-9, P, Jr.; Kolby Pevehouse, PF, Jr.; Adyson Dishman, 5-9, G, Fr.; Leia Johnson, 5-9, F, P; Mesa Coulston, 5-11, P, Fr..
The freshmen mentioned and some additional freshmen could provide significant contributions on a team that won a lot last year but could not get out of districts.
OKAY
Coach: Justin Hendrix, 3rd year.
Last year: 8-16
First game: at Gans, Nov. 28
Returning starters: Alex Collins, 5-8, PG, So.; Janie Hurd, 5-8, F, Sr.; Mylee Hill, 5-4, G, So.
Expected to contribute: Alyssa Perkins, 5-8, F, So.; Teagan James, 5-5, G, Fr.; Leah Smith, 5-5, G, Fr.; Jayden Brunson, 5-7, G/F, Jr.
Collins comes in after a Player of the Year campaign in volleyball, helping Okay to the state tournament. The returning point guard will look for improved play from the post and some quick contributions from freshmen.
HASKELL
Coach: Kyle Ward, 2nd year (21st overall).
Last year: 6-16
First game: at Oktaha, Nov. 29.
Returning starters: Lynzi Kelley, 5-6, PG, Sr. (15 ppg, 2 apg, 3 spg); Saylor Brown 5-9, F, Jr. (10 ppg, 8 rpg); RayLin Morgan, 5-10, F, Jr. (6 ppg, rpg, 2 blocks).
Expected to contribute: Brilee Boutwell, 5-4, G, Sr.; Riley Westmoreland, 5-11, C, So.; Hayden Ward, 5-4, PG, So.; Layla Markou, 5-4, G, So.; Myla Tate, 5-9, C, Sr.; Mariah Arterberry, 5-6, F, Sr.; Kaylee Boutwell, 5-11, G, Jr.
A successful year in fastpitch reaching the state tournament was a part of this cluster of girls, who will bring athleticism to the hardwoods for a likely improvement over last year’s totals.
BRAGGS
Coach: Scott Belcher, 3rd year.
Last year: 10-9
First game: Season started Nov. 1.
Returning starters: Madison Dishman, 5-5, F, Sr.; Zoey Hall, 5-7, G, Jr; Katelyn Chandler, 5-7, G, So.
Expected to contribute: Kaylee Ashley, 5-7, G, Fr.; Denise Adams, 5-2, G, Fr.
Graduation ravaged this team as only five players are on the current roster. Dishman and Hall were significant contributors last season as starters, but the threat of injuries and fatigue will be huge concerns.
