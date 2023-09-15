For Fort Gibson, it was the best of times and the worst of times.
Only once did the Tigers let Glenpool into the end zone until the third quarter, then watched the Warriors score twice in the second half, beating Fort Gibson 21-14 in Glenpool Friday.
Glenpool got on the board first, taking the opening kickoff and driving down the field. The drive was capped off by the Warriors’ DaMicah Wood who punched the ball in from a yard out to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers wasted little time in evening the score. Fort Gibson began their first possession at the Warriors’ 46-yard line. Five plays later, Braxton Miller punched the ball into the end zone, and with 7:44 left in the first quarter the score was tied at 7-7.
The two squads went back and forth until Fort Gibson took over on the Glenpool 49 after the Warriors failed to convert a fourth-and-one.
It took the Tigers seven plays before Parker Lockhart scored on the Tigers’ third attempt from one-yard out with 6:05 until halftime. The extra point put Fort Gibson up 14-7 and the score remained that way until the break.
It wasn’t until later in the third quarter before someone scored again and it was Glenpool and it was Woods again who broke through the Tigers’ defense for a 21-yard run. The extra-point made the score 14-14 with 31.2 left in the third stanza.
At 4:49 remaining, Glenpool regained the lead when Warriors’ quarterback kept the ball and ran up the gut 24 yards. The extra point made it Glenpool 21, Fort Gibson 14.
The Tigers had a shot to tie. With the ball on the Glenpool 10-yard line, Fort Gibson fumbled and the Warriors recovered.
Fort Gibson would get the ball back one more time at the Warriors’ 45-yard line but suffered three straight incompletions as time ran out.
