The Kansas Oklahoma Regional Golden Gloves Tournament will be held at the Muskogee Civic Center June 26 and feature more than 150 boxers vying for their chance to qualify for the national tournament.
“The KO Regional Golden Gloves Tournament is the second step on the path to the Golden Gloves of America Tournament of Champions set for the first week of August,” said Aaron Sloan, event organizer.
This is the first time the regional or national tournaments have been held in Oklahoma, according to Sloan. The event is typically held in Wichita, Kansas. Sloan estimates that the tournament will draw more than 600 spectators to the one-day show and have a significant impact on the economy of Muskogee.
“This regional event is an important part of this overall process that culminates in the national tournament,” Sloan said.
Oklahoma boxers who are slated to compete in the tournament include Jaime Noyola, Hakeem Eli’juwon, Keigan Stephenson, Aaron Goggins, Arrien Rask, Brayden Fimpe, Elayna Rowe, Heather Lloyd, Eric Moses, Edgar Trejo, Pedro Gallego Lopez, Angel Mora, Karlos Lizarraga, Bryce Edwards, Ron Gamble, Pablo Poros, Neida Ibarra and Shelby Mulcaire.
Tickets are $20 for adults and kids ages 10 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www/ticketstorm.com/e/25125/t/ or at the door the day of the event.
