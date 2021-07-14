Oklahoma Golf Association

Senior State Amateur Championship

Meadowbrook Country Club

Wedneday

Match Results

Quarterfinals

Terry Collier, Bixby 4 & 3 vs Bruce Maddux, Ponca City

Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 5 & 4 vs Michael Hughett, Owasso

Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 20 holes vs Blake Gibson, Yukon 20 holes

Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City vs Christopher Laughlin, Edmond 1 up

Semifinals

Terry Collier, Bixby vs Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 3 & 1

Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 2 up vs Christopher Laughlin, Edmond

