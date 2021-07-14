Oklahoma Golf Association
Senior State Amateur Championship
Meadowbrook Country Club
Wedneday
Match Results
Quarterfinals
Terry Collier, Bixby 4 & 3 vs Bruce Maddux, Ponca City
Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 5 & 4 vs Michael Hughett, Owasso
Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 20 holes vs Blake Gibson, Yukon 20 holes
Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City vs Christopher Laughlin, Edmond 1 up
Semifinals
Terry Collier, Bixby vs Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 3 & 1
Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 2 up vs Christopher Laughlin, Edmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.