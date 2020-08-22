2020 OGA Oklahoma Open

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - Saturday, August 22, 2020

Oak Tree Country Club (East)

Final Results

Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth, TX - 67-63-67 -- 197

Jamey Taylor, Big Spring, TX - 66-67-65 -- 198

Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK - 61-69-68 -- 198

Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA - 65-69-65 -- 199

Clark Dennis, Fort Worth, TX - 64-70-65 -- 199

Chase Hanna, Leawood, KS - 62-65-72 -- 199

Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City, OK - 65-65-69 -- 199

Manav Shah, Bakersfield, LA - 64-68-68 -- 200

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth, TX - 65-69-67 -- 201

Austin Jordan, Benbrook, TX - 67-67-68 -- 202

Baylor Payne, Martinsville, IN - 72-64-66 -- 202

Robert Streb, Lake Quivira, KS - 65-67-70 -- 202

Blake Trimble, Houston, TX - 67-66-69 -- 202

Reece Blair, Ardmore, OK - 65-68-71 -- 204

Skyler Finnell, Keller, TX - 70-66-68 -- 204

Jamie Voegeli (A), Tulsa, OK - 71-64-69 -- 204

Sean Walsh, Keller, TX - 68-64-72 -- 204

Casey Fernandez, Durant, OK - 65-70-70 -- 205

Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK - 72-64-69 -- 205

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook, TX - 71-67-67 -- 205

Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio, TX - 63-69-73 -- 205

Sean Romero, Texarkana, AR - 69-66-70 -- 205

Jake Mccrory, Deer Park, TX - 67-70-69 -- 206

Scott Newton, Austin, TX - 70-69-67 -- 206

Austin Wylie, Boerne, TX - 69-67-70 -- 206

Blake Abercrombie, Dallas, TX - 73-64-70 -- 207

Mario Carmona, Houston, TX - 67-72-68 -- 207

Ian Davis, Edmond, OK - 67-72-68 -- 207

Rylee Reinertson, Norman, OK - 67-69-71 -- 207

Christopher Brown, Garland, TX - 67-71-70 -- 208

George Gardner, Southlake, TX - 68-68-72 -- 208

Matt Gilchrest, Southlake, TX - 70-67-71 -- 208

Clayton Keck, Blanchard, OK - 72-64-72 -- 208

Griffen Locke, Joplin, MO - 69-66-73 -- 208

Trevor Norby (A), Edmond, OK - 65-73-70 -- 208

Preston Stanley, Katy, TX - 70-69-69 -- 208

Grant Bennett, Dallas, TX - 71-65-73 -- 209

Jake Ezell, Dripping Springs, TX - 67-68-74 -- 209

Brad Golden, Moore, OK - 71-68-70 -- 209

Jeff Rein, Cibolo, TX - 68-70-71 -- 209

Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR - 71-67-71 -- 209

Kyle Cox (A), Carrollton, TX - 71-67-72 -- 210

Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, OK - 67-71-72 -- 210

Blaine Hale, Dallas, TX - 73-66-72 -- 211

Britt Pavelonis, Harrisburg, MO - 68-71-73 -- 212

Carson Roberts, Conway, AR - 71-68-74 -- 213

Jacob Lackey (A), McPherson, KS - 73-66-80 -- 219

