Brad Huddleston wants his golfers at Muskogee High to resume their season. If school resumes April 6, that certainly could happen.
But on the flip side, if there’s no resumption, there’s a wide silver lining in the clouds.
Huddleston doesn’t lose a kid, and his best golfers have multiple years left.
“Right now the tournaments lost mean lost reps, and we need as many reps as we can get,” he said. “It’s a bad deal right now, but we’ll learn from it either way.”
The boys team has three sophomores and three freshmen. The girls team is all freshmen and sophomores except for one junior.
In their first outing, the Roughers had a team score of 305 to take first place at the Olive Invitational at Sapulpa Golf Course. Mesa Falleur shot a 69 to come in second individually. Ty Glover shot an 80 (ninth individually) and Carter Stewart had an 82 (10th individually). Logan Ridley shot an 86 and Gabe Kindrick had a 93.
Glover was the No. 1 bag a year ago and one of two returnees, the other being Pavan Patel.
Falluer is a transfer from Sallisaw who finished fifth at the Class 4A state tournament as a freshman before moving to Muskogee. His summer was filled with first-place finishes including the Muskogee Golf Club men’s championship. He also won the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour Fall Classic and the Arkansas Golf Invitational after being the youngest qualifier in the OGA State Amateur event.
Stewart, meanwhile, finished in the top 10 in all 19 South Central Junior PGA events last summer to claim the top ranking in the 12-13 division in a region that includes golfers from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.
Kindrick tied for 15th in the South Central 14-15 Player of the Year rankings, recording top 10 scores in eight of 10 events including a second-place finish at Pryor.
“We’re finally seeing kids who have grown up as golfers,” Huddleston said.
A school that produced a state championship team in 1998 and its last state team in 2013 had seen a sharp decline. Jim Platter, a longtime golf coach for Muskogee who is now assistant athletic director, remembers a year recently in which the district had to buy clubs for every kid who was out.
“At that point, none of them had parents who played,” he said. “That makes a difference. When you don’t have a parent involved in golf and you’re trying to play.
“They weren’t a member of the country club, not that that is what you have to be to be successful in golf but it sure makes it easier when you’re able to go out and practice all the time. And none of the kids were summer golfers.”
Huddleston gives credit for the change to the Muskogee Golf Club, at what was once strictly known as Muskogee Country Club, for its development of a junior program.
“The focus at the junior golf level there has been huge,” Huddleston said. “There’s kids within that program that go to Hilldale and Fort Gibson as well. but they all got a club in their hands as third and fourth graders and we’re starting to see that wave of kids move up into high school.”
On the girls side, sophomore Emily Shipley was the lone returnee. Aspen Stewart is a junior who rejoined the team after playing as a freshman as well as being part of the MGC’s PGA Junior League.
Grace Evans, a freshman, won a junior high tournament last summer. Claire Rosson is a newcomer.
The girls have had a lighter state drought, last going as a team in 2016.
Huddleston himself is part of that boys history as a member of the state title team 22 seasons ago — the sixth in school history but the first since 1970 and the end of a four-year run. Over time there were three who were individual champions such as one-time PGA Tour player Bob Dickson (1960-62) and Joe Dills (1967, 1970) and on the girls side, Beth Stone (1955, 1956) and one team title (1956).
A former NSU golfer, Huddleston took off a year from coaching last season due to family health issues.
“I missed it, I love golf but I love it for the face of what it has done for me in my life and the opportunities it has provided for me,” he said. “Even when I stepped away I told the guys last year I’d be there for them and do whatever I could do.
“It means a lot to me being here, you know, because growing up in Muskogee and being around guys who were better than me pushed me and made me be a better golfer. I want to see these kids have that kind of opportunity if they want it.”
