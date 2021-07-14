Two area golfers won their divisions in the South Central Junior PGA event earlier this week at Muskogee Golf Club and another took second.
In the Players Tour division, Muskogee Rougher Csrter Stewart shot a 76 and finished in a three-way tie for second overall, including an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. Gunner Williams of Choctaw won at 2-over 73. But in the 2023 class, Stewart had the top score.
Stewart’s Muskogee teammate during the spring, Logan Ridley, shot a 76 in the 16-18 division and won that.
On the girls side, Addyson Asmus of Hilldale took top honors in 17-18 with a 76.
Among other area golfers, Muskogee’s Mesa Falluer qualified last week for next week’s Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Amateur Tournament with a 5-under 66 at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City. The State Amateur Championship is July 19-21 at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.
WOGA State Amateur
ShaeBug Scarberry defeated Oliva Coit 2-up and Janet Miller defeated Lily Whitley 2 &1 in the WOGA State Amateur semifinals at The Territory Golf and Country Club in Duncan on Wednesday.
Scarberry and Miller will meet starting at 8 a.m. Thursday in the finals.
