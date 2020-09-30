 

 

South Central PGA - Yamaha Section Championship Results

Monday-Tuesday

Course:Muskogee Golf Club

 

============================================================

Results for contest SCPGA Section Championship:

============================================================

 1   Jeff Combe            Tulsa CC                     70-64--134 -8  $1,750.00

 2   Brad Simons           Country Club of Little Ro    72-68--140 -2  $1,400.00

 3   Chris Tidland         Stillwater                   71-70--141 -1  $1,200.00

 4   Mark Fuller           River Oaks GC                72-70--142 E   $1,100.00

 T5  Trent Rommann         Crestview CC                 73-70--143 +1  $950.00

 T5  Jim Young             River Oaks GC                72-71--143 +1  $950.00

 T7  Philip Holley         Hot Springs CC               69-75--144 +2  $775.00

 T7  Brent Williamson      Forest Ridge                 70-74--144 +2  $775.00

 T9  Cary Cozby            Southern Hills CC - Champ    74-73--147 +5  $675.00

 T9  David Guy             Wichita CC                   71-76--147 +5  $675.00

 11  Malachi Murphy        Winter Creek GC              76-72--148 +6  $600.00

 T12 Derek Franco          Twin Hills Golf & CC         78-71--149 +7  $525.00

 T12 Arthur Romero         Texarkana CC                 76-73--149 +7  $525.00

 14  Tony Collins          Muskogee CC                  76-74--150 +8  $450.00

 15  Shannon Friday        Oklahoma City G&CC           78-73--151 +9  $400.00

 T16 Kyley Tetley          Indian Springs - River       76-76--152 +10 $337.50

 T16 Tim Graves            Rose Creek Golf Club         75-77--152 +10 $337.50

 T16 Bruce Baxley          Searcy CC                    76-76--152 +10 $337.50

 T16 Jarod Lundy           Winter Creek GC              75-77--152 +10 $337.50

 T20 Edward Roethlisberger Patricia Island E&GC         78-75--153 +11 

 T20 Riley Seitz           Reflection Ridge GC          73-80--153 +11 

 T22 Mark Budler           Indian Springs - River       78-76--154 +12 

 T22 Corey Burd            Bailey Ranch Golf Club       75-79--154 +12 

 24  Mike Stewart                                       78-77--155 +13 

 T25 Darren Watts          Lake Hefner GC               80-76--156 +14 

 T25 Jon Burton            Hardscrabble CC              78-78--156 +14 

 T27 John Hron V           Hillcrest                    82-76--158 +16 

 T27 Barry Howard          Hot Springs CC               79-79--158 +16 

 T27 Jeff Tucker           Oklahoma City G&CC           79-79--158 +16 

 T30 Tony Bowler           Shawnee CC                   79-81--160 +18 

 T30 Kevin Moberg          The Golf Studio              78-82--160 +18 

 T30 Brent Cryer           GC of Edmond                 77-83--160 +18 

 T33 Andy McCormick        River Oaks GC                85-81--166 +24 

 T33 Brian Davis           South Central PGA            82-84--166 +24 

 35  Scott Donovan         Golf Galaxy - Oklahoma City  81-86--167 +25 

 T36 Vince Bizik                                        86-88--174 +32 

 T36 Jerry Garrison                                     92-82--174 +32 



