Monday-Tuesday
Course:Muskogee Golf Club
Results for contest SCPGA Section Championship:
1 Jeff Combe Tulsa CC 70-64--134 -8 $1,750.00
2 Brad Simons Country Club of Little Ro 72-68--140 -2 $1,400.00
3 Chris Tidland Stillwater 71-70--141 -1 $1,200.00
4 Mark Fuller River Oaks GC 72-70--142 E $1,100.00
T5 Trent Rommann Crestview CC 73-70--143 +1 $950.00
T5 Jim Young River Oaks GC 72-71--143 +1 $950.00
T7 Philip Holley Hot Springs CC 69-75--144 +2 $775.00
T7 Brent Williamson Forest Ridge 70-74--144 +2 $775.00
T9 Cary Cozby Southern Hills CC - Champ 74-73--147 +5 $675.00
T9 David Guy Wichita CC 71-76--147 +5 $675.00
11 Malachi Murphy Winter Creek GC 76-72--148 +6 $600.00
T12 Derek Franco Twin Hills Golf & CC 78-71--149 +7 $525.00
T12 Arthur Romero Texarkana CC 76-73--149 +7 $525.00
14 Tony Collins Muskogee CC 76-74--150 +8 $450.00
15 Shannon Friday Oklahoma City G&CC 78-73--151 +9 $400.00
T16 Kyley Tetley Indian Springs - River 76-76--152 +10 $337.50
T16 Tim Graves Rose Creek Golf Club 75-77--152 +10 $337.50
T16 Bruce Baxley Searcy CC 76-76--152 +10 $337.50
T16 Jarod Lundy Winter Creek GC 75-77--152 +10 $337.50
T20 Edward Roethlisberger Patricia Island E&GC 78-75--153 +11
T20 Riley Seitz Reflection Ridge GC 73-80--153 +11
T22 Mark Budler Indian Springs - River 78-76--154 +12
T22 Corey Burd Bailey Ranch Golf Club 75-79--154 +12
24 Mike Stewart 78-77--155 +13
T25 Darren Watts Lake Hefner GC 80-76--156 +14
T25 Jon Burton Hardscrabble CC 78-78--156 +14
T27 John Hron V Hillcrest 82-76--158 +16
T27 Barry Howard Hot Springs CC 79-79--158 +16
T27 Jeff Tucker Oklahoma City G&CC 79-79--158 +16
T30 Tony Bowler Shawnee CC 79-81--160 +18
T30 Kevin Moberg The Golf Studio 78-82--160 +18
T30 Brent Cryer GC of Edmond 77-83--160 +18
T33 Andy McCormick River Oaks GC 85-81--166 +24
T33 Brian Davis South Central PGA 82-84--166 +24
35 Scott Donovan Golf Galaxy - Oklahoma City 81-86--167 +25
T36 Vince Bizik 86-88--174 +32
T36 Jerry Garrison 92-82--174 +32
