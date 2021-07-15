WOGA glance
Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
103rd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship
The Territory Golf & Country Club, Duncan
Thursday
Final Results
Championship Flight
ShaeBug Scarberry def. Janet Miller 4 and 3
Presidents Flight
Alyssa Wilson def. Kim Bell 1 Up
A Flight
Connie Kelsey def. Janieire Hagen 7 and 6
B Flight
Carolyn Martin def. Cherie Rich 4 and 2
A Flight Consolation
Laurie Campbell def. Susan Ferguson 1 Up
B Flight Consolation
Peggy Koone def. Shirley Cooper 4 and 2
Monday Qualifier – Medalist Winners
Medalist – Katie Finley – 69
Senior Medalist – Janet Miller – 77
Junior Medalist – Olivia Coit – 69
Oklahoma Golf Association
Senior State Amateur Championship
Meadowbrook Country Club
Match Results
Thursday
Finals
Eric Gudgel, Stillwater beat Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow, 3 & 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.