103rd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship

The Territory Golf & Country Club, Duncan

Thursday

Final Results

Championship Flight

ShaeBug Scarberry def. Janet Miller 4 and 3

Presidents Flight

Alyssa Wilson def. Kim Bell 1 Up

A Flight

Connie Kelsey def. Janieire Hagen 7 and 6

B Flight

Carolyn Martin def. Cherie Rich 4 and 2

A Flight Consolation

Laurie Campbell def. Susan Ferguson 1 Up

B Flight Consolation

Peggy Koone def. Shirley Cooper 4 and 2

Monday Qualifier – Medalist Winners

Medalist – Katie Finley – 69

Senior Medalist – Janet Miller – 77

Junior Medalist – Olivia Coit – 69

 

 

Oklahoma Golf Association

Senior State Amateur Championship

Meadowbrook Country Club

Match Results

Thursday

Finals

 Eric Gudgel, Stillwater beat Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow, 3 & 2

