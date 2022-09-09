A total of $37,744 in proceeds raised from the All-Pro Tour men’s golf tournament at Muskogee Golf Club in May was presented to area non-profits on Thursday. Pictured are, left to right, front row, Annie Czaruk (Fostering Hope), Haley Poffel (Kids Space), Brandy White (Lake Area United Way), Martha Dixon (Muskogee Golf Club), Derrick Reed (Martin Luther King Center/Neighbors Building Neighborhoods) and Bridger Ryan (Muskogee Golf Club); back row, Tim Payne (Muskogee Golf Club), Susie Massey (CASA), Kim Jaquez (Lake Area United Way), Jenny Jamison (Lake Area United Way), and Clayton Tselee (Neighbors Building Neighborhoods). The Health & Wellness Center and Green Country Behavoral Health are not pictured.