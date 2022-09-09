Muskogee Golf Club hosted the All-Pro Tour (APT) Real Okie Classic for the fifth consecutive year this spring, and on Thursday distributed checks to local non-profit organizations totaling $37,744. This past spring’s’ lead sponsor was the Health & Wellness Center, for the second consecutive year. Thirty-three other area businesses and people also had sponsorships.
In all through the tournament’s existence, proceeds from the event going to non-profits have exceeded $125,000.Non-profits this year included the Lake Area United Way, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Green Country Behavioral Health, CASA, Fostering Hope, Kids Space and The Health and Wellness Center.
The Women’s All-Pro Tour, which made a stop with the men’s tour at Muskogee Golf Club in May 2019, will return later this month. The Lake Area United Way and Saint Francis Hospital of Muskogee are the lead sponsors for that tournament, which is set for Sept. 27-30. Interested sponsors can contact the Muskogee Golf Club or Kim Jaquez, Lake Area United Way Outreach Coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.