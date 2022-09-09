Golf

A total of $37,744 in proceeds raised from the All-Pro Tour men’s golf tournament at Muskogee Golf Club in May was presented to area non-profits on Thursday. Pictured are, left to right, front row, Annie Czaruk (Fostering Hope), Haley Poffel (Kids Space), Brandy White (Lake Area United Way), Martha Dixon (Muskogee Golf Club), Derrick Reed (Martin Luther King Center/Neighbors Building Neighborhoods) and Bridger Ryan (Muskogee Golf Club); back row, Tim Payne (Muskogee Golf Club), Susie Massey (CASA), Kim Jaquez (Lake Area United Way), Jenny Jamison (Lake Area United Way), and Clayton Tselee (Neighbors Building Neighborhoods). The Health & Wellness Center and Green Country Behavoral Health are not pictured.

 MIKE KAYS/Phoenix

Muskogee Golf Club hosted the All-Pro Tour (APT) Real Okie Classic for the fifth consecutive year this spring, and  on Thursday distributed checks to local non-profit organizations totaling $37,744. This past spring’s’ lead sponsor was the Health & Wellness Center, for the second consecutive year. Thirty-three other area businesses and people also had sponsorships.

In all through the tournament’s existence, proceeds from the event going to non-profits have exceeded $125,000.Non-profits this year included the Lake Area United Way, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Green Country Behavioral Health, CASA, Fostering Hope, Kids Space and The Health and Wellness Center.

The Women’s All-Pro Tour, which made a stop with the men’s tour at Muskogee Golf Club in May 2019, will return later this month. The Lake Area United Way and Saint Francis Hospital of Muskogee are the lead sponsors for that tournament, which is set for Sept. 27-30. Interested sponsors can contact the Muskogee Golf Club or Kim Jaquez, Lake Area United Way Outreach Coordinator.

