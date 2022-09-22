The Women’s All Pro Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour, will be back at Muskogee Golf Club for the first time since combining with the men’s APT in 2019 for dual championships here.
The Lake Area United Way Championship is scheduled to tee off Wednesday. The week will include a Pro-Am, parties including a kickoff event at MGC on Tuesday. The 54-hole championship finishes on Friday.
“Since then, we have tried to find the right time to bring the ladies back to tow,” said WAPT president Gary DeSerrano, adding, “I am confident the women of the WAPT will love the community and Muskogee Golf Club.”
The tournament purse is expected to be $35,000 with the tournament champion taking home $5,000 minimum.
“Lake Area United Way is proud to host the Women’s All Pro Tour at the Muskogee Golf Club. We are excited to partner with the WAPT Pros, Saint Francis Health System, and LAUW Partner Agencies to unite people and resources for the advancement of Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Awareness,” said Jenny Jamison, tournament director of the Lake Area United Way Championship.
The field won’t be complete until next week. Some are participating in an LPGA Espon Tour Qualifier on Monday. Put in comparable context with baseball, the WAPT, like the APT, are essentially Double-A levels in the professional ranks, two levels below the PGA and LPGA major tours.
So far. the top money winner on the tour who is entered is Jordy LaBarbera of Allen, Texas. She’s eighth, pending the outcome of the event wrapping up Friday at the Kathy Whitworth Championship at Paris, Texas. Five so far are international players and 11 states.
Two locals have entered as amateurs — Catrina Pearson Morrow, a former state placer at Muskogee High and recent inductee into the Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame, and Layne Ailshie, the current Class 4A champion out of Fort Gibson.
Practice rounds will also be Monday. The Pro-Am event is set for Tuesday, with a The Tee Party at 3 p.m. Wednesday serving as an event for the area high school girls’ golf teams. A panel of professionals from the WAPT and community will focus on empowering and inspiring young girls personally and professionally.
