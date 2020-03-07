CHECOTAH — The banner in the Eufaula gym says 1993 according to Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver. That marks the last and only time that the Lady Ironheads have gone to the state tournament.
But now they’ll have to add another year to that banner.
Journi James, one of seven seniors on the Eufaula squad, scored five points with just over two minutes left in the game to help power the ninth-ranked Lady Ironheads to a 44-37 win over sixth-ranked Roland in the Class 3A Area IV consolation finals at the Checotah Event Center to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.
“This group of seniors has felt pressure all year,” said Oliver. “We haven’t had but a few games where we weren’t expected to win and with a group of seniors, I think the community really expected to make it to state and I’m glad we met those expectations.”
The Lady Ironheads had to do it the hard way, having to battle through the consolation bracket after losing to Adair in the regionals, then beating Valliant and then Bethel in an overtime victory.
Eufaula got off to a fast start leading 18-7 after the first quarter, but Roland rolled out to a 9-0 run to the start the second quarter and pulled within a pair at 18-16. The Lady Ironheads put together their own 8-2 run to end the quarter and lead at halftime 26-18.
But the third quarter which has been a problem in close games all season for Eufaula, again hurt as the Lady Ironheads went just 2-for-9 from the field while the Lady Rangers were 5-for-9 and captured the lead for the first time at 31-29 until Jaci Combs stepped up and canned a 3 from NBA range to put Eufaula back on top.
“I think our speed surprised them in the first quarter and we were able to get off to a fast start,” said Oliver. “But we let things get away in the third quarter until late when we fought back and Jaci stepped up and hit that 3-pointer at the end of the quarter. That was huge and momentum shifted back to us and I feel like we seized the fourth quarter off that momentum.”
Eufaula nursed a one-point lead until James’ three-pointer, steal and second basket gave the Lady Ironheads a little breathing room at 39-33. Free throws by Ashley Mills and Desiree Evans added two more points to the lead and a pair of charities by Kiaya Burns with :43 left closed the door on Roland.
Mills pretty well expressed the feelings of the special group of seniors.
“It’s an awesome feeling. It’s something we’ve been wanting since like the first grade,” said Mills. “Maturity and composure were the keys for us to comeback and win. Boldness, fearless and faithful.”
James was the leading scorer on the night with 15 points and Mills added 10 for the Lady Ironheads who hit the state tournament with a record of 25-4.
Roland, which ends the season at 21-6, was led by Makya Perryman with 13 points and Jaiden Conway, who had to spend time on the bench in both halves with foul trouble, added 10 points for the Lady Rangers.
Boys:
Adair 50, Eufaula 48
A week ago, these two teams met in the regionals at Adair and the Warriors beat the Ironheads by one. With a chance at revenge in the offing, No. 14-ranked Eufaula gave Adair its all but came up just short as Garrett Long calmly sank a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to send Adair to the state tournament.
After leading 27-23 at halftime, the Ironheads were outscored in third quarter 16-8, giving the Warriors a four-point edge going into the last quarter. But Eufaula went on a 6-0 run to open the period and take the lead back with 5:46 to play.
From there it was nip-and-tuck with Adair regaining the lead at 45-44 with 1:28 left. It was then tied twice, the last at 48-48 with 33 seconds left.
Following a timeout, the Ironheads went into a spread looking for the last shot but a traveling violation gave the ball back to Adair with :13 left. As the Warriors worked the offense, Nick Jones was called for the costly foul on Long who hit the winning free throws as Alex Parish’s half-court heave at the horn fell short.
“We got into some foul trouble in the second half and so we had to juggle the lineup which hurt us a little on defense,” said coach Jeff Oliver. “I don’t know how long it’s been since the Eufaula boys have won 20 games in a season but that sure feels good despite the loss. But these boys have become young men right in front of us this season and though this loss hurts, when these boys get out into the real world they’re going to learn lessons that will help them from games like this.”
The Parish boys, Luke and Alex, led the way for the Ironheads, both with 13 points on the night, and Jones added 10. Garrett had a game-high 21 points to lead the eighth-ranked Warriors (23-4) while Carter Back tossed in 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.