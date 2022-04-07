Baseball: Cowboys win series opener
Connors State pounded out 12 hits and 17 runs, taking advantage of eight walks, and won the first of three games this week, 17-6 against Eastern,
Jake Williams and Rody Garcia homered for the Cowboys. Williams his sixth in a 4-for-5 game. For Garcia, it was his ninth. Reed Willbanks was 3-for-4. Andres Mattias, Tyson Fourkiller and Darren Daniels all drove in two runs.
Aaron Hosack scattered five hits over five innings for the win. Landon McAllister threw two shutout innings in relief.
The Cowboys take a 25-8 record into Saturday’s doubleheader in Warner.
Softball: Connors splits
The Cowgirls (17-25) beat Rose State 8-2 then lost 9-7. Game one saw Connors have five two-hit games — from Karley Fewel, Kaylee Johnson, Madison Kahn, Jewell Caudle and Gracie Britten. Caitlyn Collier struck out nine over seven innings. Britten and Skye Brooksher had two hits each in the loss as the Cowgirls’ four-run rally in the seventh was short.
