Gore’s Jackson Duke scored just over half of Gore’s first-quarter points, and overall the Pirates pitched a shutout in the first eight minutes before rolling to a 49-37 win over McCurtain to go to 3-0 on the year on Monday.
Gore led 13-0 after one and 31-9 at the half. Duke was done at that point scoring-wise with 15 points.
Journey Shells had 7 points.
The Pirates and Lady Pirates had their first two games with Okay and Arkoma postponed due to the football team’s season extending to the championship weekend, Dec. 10.
They’ll have one more game before the holiday break, hosting Gans at 6:30 and 8 tonight.
Girls:
McCurtain 45, Gore 41
The Lady Pirates were outscored 9-4 in the fourth which erased a one-point lead they held both at the half and after three quarters, thanks to a 14-8 first quarter.
The loss makes them 0-3.
Lindsey Pierce had 15 points. Oaklee Thornton had 11. Andi Summerlin had 8.
