GORE – Gore had a two score lead and all the momentum with just under four minutes remaining in its second round Class A playoff contest with Woodland.
Then two big plays and a controversial punt return brought an abrupt end to the Pirates’ season.
Woodland’s Aidan Rhodes threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns including two in the final 2:17 as the Cougars stunned second-ranked Gore, 20-19, Friday night.
The Pirates end their season at 11-1 while Woodland will face top-ranked Cashion next week.
“We had our chances to score and we didn’t get it done,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler. “That’s on me. The kids fought and battled all game long. It just didn’t go our way.”
The Pirates struggled offensively through much of the first half, but found a rhythm after the halftime break.
Zane Craighead scored on the first play of the second half, and then on a one-play drive in the fourth quarter, to give Gore a 19-6 lead with 3:56 remaining.
Gore’s final touchdown was set up after Rhodes muffed a low punt at the Woodland 33, which Jackson Duke recovered.
Rhodes would redeem himself on Woodland’s next two drives.
The Pirate defense had stopped Woodland four times inside the Gore 25, including twice inside the 10. But critical mistakes proved costly in the final minutes.
Gore was penalized for pass interference on a third-and-long pass that was off the mark, giving Woodland a first down. Two plays later, Rhodes found Jamie Jordan open for a 56-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 19-14 with 2:17 left.
Gore failed to convert on third-and-1 at the Woodland 49, and Dayne Perryman's punt was partially blocked. The Cougars’ Nathan Bouchard picked up the loose ball in Woodland territory and attempted to return it. A Gore defender stripped the ball from Bouchard but an official ruled that forward motion had stopped.
Rhodes scrambled for 18 yards to the Pirate 35. Then two plays later, Rhodes found Jordan wide open again on a 35-yard pass that gave Woodland a 20-19 lead with 37 seconds left.
“We told the defense let them drive up and down the field as long as they don’t cross the goal line,” Tyler said. “We had some big stops but then we give up those two big pass plays.”
Craighead finished with 113 yards rushing for Gore and 86 yards passing. Gunnar Dozier, who scored the Pirates’ first touchdown, finished with 62 yards on the ground.
WOODLAND 20, GORE 19
Woodland 6 0 0 14 – 20
Gore 0 7 6 6 – 19
First quarter
WHS-Jamie Jordan 8 pass from Aidan Rhodes (run fail), 0:58.
Second quarter
GHS-Gunnar Dozier 36 run (Christian O’Connor kick), 11:04
Third quarter
GHS-Zane Craighead 55 run (kick failed), 11:45.
Fourth quarter
GHS-Craighead 33 run (kick failed), 3:56.
WHS-Jordan 56 pass from Rhodes (Rhodes pass to Jordan), 2:17.
WHS-Jordan 35 pass from Rhodes (run failed), 0:37.
TEAM STATS
WHS GHS
First downs 16 12
Rushes-yards 41-156 34-185
Passing yards 169 86
Passes C-A-I 9-16-1 7-14-0
Punts-avg. 1-56 4-22
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-36 4-51
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: WHS, Aidan Rhodes 17-76; GHS, Zane Craighead 14-113 (2TD).
Passing: WHS, Rhodes 8-15-1-140 (3TD); GHS, Craighead 7-14-0-86.
Receiving: WHS, Jamie Jordan 5-133 (3TD); GHS, Wyatt Marrell 2-31.
