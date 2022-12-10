EDMOND — The left forearm of its bell cow on offense had finally had enough.
That alone, Gore might have handled.
But add three turnovers, two costly ones in a back-and-forth game, and the Pirates’ ship ran aground here Saturday night just shy of their ultimate treasure, losing in a battle of unbeaten, 32-28 to Fairview’s Yellowjackets in the Class A championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Senior running back Gunner Dozier had just tied the contest at 7 on his 54-yard run when on his next series, he went down with an injury to the left forearm that caused him to miss the final regular season game and part of two others, including the first-round playoff game.
He would return to start the third quarter, but had just four carries in the second half for two yards. He finished with 61 yards on the night after having 1,752 coming in.
Quarterback Noah Cooper threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and directed a 13-play, 99-yard march that put the Pirates up 28-24 with 9:10 to play. It was the fifth lead change of the game.
But Fairview running back Blake Perez’s 14-yard run capping an eight-play, 64-yard drive with 6:42 to play put the Yellowjackets (15-0) ahead to stay. It came immediately following a questionable pass interference call on Christian O’Connor on a fourth-and-5 from the Gore 28 that drew the ire of Gore coach Brandon Tyler and most if not all the fans in the stands behind him.
When Gore’s offense re-entered 74 yards away with 6:42 to play, Dozier carried on first down for a yard, got up, and his left arm flinging at his side, left the game for good.
“It went numb,” he said. “I don’t want to make an excuse for myself, but it’s the card I got dealt.”
Dozier had worn a soft cast then a protective pad since the injury against Haskell in week 9.
“I tried a new pad this week and it was too bulky,” he said. “When I landed on it (in the first half), I messed it up.”
Gore had its share of mess-ups.
With Dozier out, Cooper led a 44-yard march after a three-and-out, carrying the final 17 yards to a 14-7 lead. On the kickoff, Gore’s Hunter McGee recovered a fumble at the Yellowjacket 33. The drive would stall at the 8 and O’Connor’s 22-yard field goal attempt was off the mark.
Starting the second quarter, Gore’s defense forced a punt. Jackson Duke fumbled and Fairview’s Kaleb Outhier recovered at the 14. Quarterback Jax Bernard hit Austin Houk for a touchdown and a 14-14 game. Bernard’s 19-yard field goal with 3:23 until half gave Fairview a 17-14 lead.
Gore would then take it from its own 43. A 15-yard carry by Duke was later followed by an 18-yarder by Cooper, who broke off a hit at the 15 and had a first and goal at the 8.
But on second-and-goal from the 5, Cooper fumbled and Perez recovered at the 7 with :36 left.
Gore found itself trailing at the half for the first time all season.
“Worst first half we’ve played all year long,” Tyler said. “You can’t win games like that.”
But they came back and tried.
Cooper’s interception on defense helped the Pirates regain the lead early in the third when he went 18 yards in the air to Wyatt Marrel to make it 21-17. Fairview would respond with Perez scoring on a 2-yard run midway thorugh the third quarter.
Then another Gore mistake.
The ensuing squib kick went in and out of Liam Edwards grasp, giving Fairview the ball at the Pirates 36. Gore was flagged on another questionable pass interference call against Keigan Reid that gave the Yellowjackets a first down at the 16.
Fairview would get to a first-and-goal at the 5 when the Pirates stiffened. Dayne Perryman made the initial contact underneath an ensuing pile to stop Bernard a yard short on third-and-goal from the 2. On fourth and goal at the 1, Ben Kirkpatrick and Perryman teamed up to stop Perez at the 1, setting up the 99-yard march.
But Fairview had an answer against a defense that had dominated foes all season.
“All we needed was a stop,” Tyler said. “But they responded every time we responded.”
Cooper finished with 90 yards on 21 carries and had 160 yards passing on a 12-of-18 night.
“Gunner’s the guy. We need him in there but he’s had that injury and I mean, it happens,” Cooper said. “We just hurt ourselves with the turnovers.”
“There were some calls that I didn’t think were right but I said it coming in, championship games usually come down to who makes the most mistakes and we had our share,” Tyler said.
“Gunner’s been beat up. To get what we got out of him, I’m proud of Gunner. I’m proud of our effort (this year). We got Gore back where it needs to be.”
Gore finishes 14-1, Fairview 15-0.
FAIRVIEW 32, GORE 28
Fairview 7 10 7 8—32
Gore 14 0 7 7—28
Scoring summary
First quarter
Fair: Jax Bernard 14 run ( Bernard kick), 6:22
Gore: Gunner Dozier 54 run (Christian O’Connor kick), 5:32.
Gore: Noah Cooper 17 run (O’Connor kick), 2:16.
Second quarter
Fair: Austin Houk 16 pass from Bernard (Bernard kick), 11:43.
Fair: Bernard 19 FG, 3:26.
Third quarter
Gore: Wyatt Marrel 16 pass from Cooper (Christian O’Connor kick), 8:41.
Fair: Blake Perez 2 run (Bernard kick), 6:56.
Fourth quarter
Gore: Dayne Perryman 2 pass from Cooper (O’Connor kick), 8:10.
Fair: Perez 14 run (Perez run), 6:52.
TEAM STATS
Fair Gore
First Downs 20 16
Rushes-Yards 44-201 35-178
Passing Yards 128 160
Passes C-A-I 13-25-1 12-18-0
Punts-Avg. 2-36 2-45
Fumbles-Lost 3-13 -3
Penalties-Yards 3-26 8-64
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Fair, Perez 36-166 (2 TD). Gore, Cooper 21-90 (TD), Dozier 9-61 (TD).
Passing: Fair, Bernard 13-25-128 (TD). Gore, Cooper 12-18-160 (2 TD).
Receiving: Fair, Reed Martens 6-59. Gore, Liam Edwards 3-59.
