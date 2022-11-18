GORE — That Woodland issue was put to rest here at K.G. Horn Stadium Friday night.
Gore quarterback Noah Cooper rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns and the third-ranked Pirates, who’ve lost the past two years to Woodland in the second round, punched out a decisive 58-20 atonement victory to move into the Class A quarterfinal round next week.
“Last year, we knew we let it slip away there at the end. Like I told them all week…’we played 46 minutes last year and didn’t finish it at 48’,” said Gore coach Brandon Tyler. “But they came out tonight focused and ready to play.”
Pirates running back Gunner Dozier, back from a fractured arm, had 99 yards on 14 carries in a supporting role, scoring once. Blue Stewart had three receptions, one a touchdown, and 114 yards in catches.
The Pirates amassed 461 yards. Woodland was able to gain 302, the most against the Pirates this season, but couldn’t sustain drives for scores.
Dayne Perryman added a 50-yard kick return off an onside kick.
Gore (12-0) will play No. 9 Cresent (11-1), a 19-18 winner over Mooreland, next week at a site and time to be determined.
