GORE – Both Gore and Porter came into their District A-8 contest with off the field distractions. But it was the Pirates of Gore that was able to overcome those distractions and solidify its hold on first place.
Zane Craighead and Gunner Dozier combined for 237 yards rushing and four touchdowns as sixth-ranked Gore defeated Porter, 34-12, Thursday night at K. G. Horn Stadium.
“We had the short week and homecoming and all the things that go along with that,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler. “The offense was sluggish at times, but the defense played good except for a couple of big plays.”
Gore (5-0, 4-0) was able to put together long drives early but failed to take advantage of field position. The Pirates scored on drives of 98 and 91 yards in the first half to take a 14-0 lead on a 44-yard run by Craighead and 4-yard run by Dozier.
Porter (2-3, 1-1) was coming off a bye week, its second in three weeks due to COVID cancellations. Camden Price recovered a fumbled punt return and George Collins intercepted Craighead at midfield. But the Pirates were unable to capitalize on either turnover.
“We have a lot of things we need to correct,” said Porter head coach Prentice Joseph. “But when you play one week and then are off one week, we lose that game intensity. You don’t get as much out of practicing as you do playing the game.”
Porter struggled to move the ball offensively until the final two minutes of the first half. Bo Tramel had runs of six and eight yards before finding Price open for a 56-yard touchdown pass that cut Gore’s lead to 14-6.
Porter had a chance to tie the game on its first possession of the second half. Tramel threw to Jackson Cole who broke a tackle at the Gore 15 en route to a 61-yard scoring play. The two point conversion failed leaving Gore ahead, 14-12.
Gore responded when Jesus Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to the Porter 48. Craighead, who finished with 133 yards rushing, used a 31-yard run to set up his 3-yard touchdown run to give Gore a 20-12 lead.
With the help of a couple of major penalties, Porter was able to drive to the Gore 5 on its next possession. But a low snap, which plagued Porter throughout the game, resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Dozier at the 11.
“Zane is getting better and better each week,” Tyler said. “He’s doing a great job of running the offense. I thought our offensive line did a much better job in the second half.”
Dozier, who finished with 104 yards rushing, scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Gore a 27-12 lead.
Jackson Duke dashed any hopes of a Porter miracle rally when he intercepted Tramel with just over a minute left and returned it 73 yards for a score. Tramel finished with 181 yards passing for Porter.
GORE 34, PORTER 12
Porter0660—12
Gore014614—34
Scoring summary
Second quarter
GHS – Zane Craighead 44 run (Christian O’Connor kick) 10:56
GHS – Gunner Dozier 4 run (O’Connor kick) 1:53
PHS – Camden Price 56 pass from Bo Tramel (kick fail) 0:26
Third quarter
PHS – Jackson Cole 61 pass from Tramel (run fail) 9:49
GHS – Craighead 3 run (run fail) 8:47
Fourth quarter
GHS – Dozier 8 run (O’Connor kick) 8:15
GHS – Jackson Duke 73 interception return (O’Connor kick) 1:04
TEAM STATS
PHSGHS
First downs1418
Rushes-yards34-8348-299
Passing yards18155
Passes6-20-15-10-2
Fumbles-lost6-12-1
Punts-average4-412-44
Penalties-yards9-688-69
Individual stats
Rushing: Porter, George Collins 13-41; Gore, Zane Craighead 19-133 2TD, Gunner Dozier 2-104 2TD.
Passing: Porter, Bo Tramel 6-20-1 181 2TD; Gore, Craighead 5-10-2 55.
Receiving: Porter, Jackson Cole 2-83 TD; Gore, Blue Stewart 4-42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.