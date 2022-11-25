HARRAH – Gore entered its Class A quarterfinal contest with Crescent as the top offense and defense. It didn’t take long for the Pirates to show why.
Gore struck quickly on offense and got three scores from its defense as the Pirates dominated Crescent, 69-13, in playoff action Friday night at Evans Field in Harrah.
Gore, now 13-0, advances to the semifinals for the first time and will take on Hominy (13-0), a 46-13 winner over Hooker.
The Pirates had five offensive drives of three plays or less. Two were set up by long kickoff returns and two by turnovers. The defensive came up with five interceptions off three different Tiger quarterbacks and one fumble recovery.
“It’s just what we do,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler. “I was proud of the way our defense played. Offensively we had a short field all game but it’s been that way for us all season.”
It appeared the game might be a shootout early on. Noah Cooper found Ben Kirkpatrick for a 71-yard pass and run to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead. But Crescent rebounded to tie the game.
A 36-yard kickoff return by Blue Steward gave Gore the ball in Crescent territory where it took just three plays for the Pirates to take a 13-7 lead on a 5-yard run by Gunner Dozier.
After a 30-yard interception return by Jackson Duke gave Gore a 20-7 lead, Crescent put together another long drive to cut the lead to 20-13. But that was as close as the Tigers would get.
“I thought we came out a little flat early on,” Tyler said. “We were misaligned on some plays but once we got to halftime we were able to make some adjustments and get players in the right spots.”
A 40-yard kickoff return by Duke and his second interception deep in Crescent territory set up Gore’s next two scoring drives. Dozer scored on a 34-yard run and then Duke threw to Kirkpatrick on a halfback pass to make it 34-13.
With Crescent in catch-up mode offensively, Gore’s secondary seemed to be waiting for its opportunity. Christian O’Connor returned an interception 87 yards late in the first half and Cooper picked off a pass on the first series of the second half as Gore built a 48-13 lead.
Cooper took a fumble away from a Crescent running back on the next possession at the Tiger 34. Then three plays later, Cooper scored on a 17-yard run.
Runs of 28 yards by Duke and 24 yards by Dozier set up Gore next score. Cooper handed to Dozier who was met at the line of scrimmage. Dozier then turned and pitched to Cooper who ran it in from 15 yards out.
Gore’s defense came up with one last big play when Tyler Lane returned an interception 25 yards to set up the Pirates’ final score. This time it was reserve quarterback Tate Brooksher throwing 16 yards to Beau Brown to make it 69-13.
“This isn’t my first trip to the semis,” said Tyler, who led Vian to four semifinal appearances. “But this is new to these guys. We’ll enjoy it tonight and tomorrow but won’t dwell on it too much as we get ready for Hominy.”
GORE 69, crescent 13
GORE2021217 — 69
CRESCENT7600 — 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GOR – Ben Kirkpatrick 71 pass from Noah Cooper (Christian O’Connor kick) 10:22.
CRE – C. J. Wilson 15 pass from Kade Varner (Varner kick) 3:49.
GOR – Gunner Dozier 5 run (O’Connor kick) 3:03.
GOR – Jackson Duke 30 interception return (pass fail) 2:47.
Second quarter
CRE – Tanner Rice 5 run (kick blocked) 10:18.
GOR – Dozier 34 run (O’Connor kick) 9:10.
GOR – Kirkpatrick 19 pass from Duke (O’Connor kick) 8:02.
GOR – O’Connor 87 interception return (O’Connor kick) 4:45.
Third quarter
GOR – Cooper 34 interception return (O’Connor kick) 11:02.
GOR – Cooper 17 run (O’Connor kick) 9:17.
GOR – Cooper 15 run (O’Connor kick) 4:03.
Fourth quarter
GOR – Beau Brown 16 pass from Tate Brooksher (O’Connor kick) 8:08.
TEAM STATS
GHSCHS
First downs1418
Rushes-yards22-23843-178
Passing yards9081
Passes C-A-I3-3-09-17-5
Punts-average0-02-47
Fumbles-lost0-02-1
Penalties-yards4-333-25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: GOR, Gunner Dozier 10-99 2TD; CRE, C. J. Wilson 12-61.
Passing: GOR, Noah Cooper 2-2-0 74 TD; CRE, Kade Varner 9-15-3 TD.
Receiving: GOR, Ben Kirkpatrick 3-93 2TD; CRE, Wilson 3-35 TD.
