Gore senior Ty Bliss ran the 5K course in 16 minutes, 48.53 seconds to finish second overall in Class 2A as the OSSSA state cross country championships were held Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.
Bliss finished behind Erik Franco of Santa Fe South Pathways, 16:20.51. Last week, 43 seconds separated the two at the regional meet at Henryetta.
Bliss, who was injured last fall, ran the table in 3,200 meets last spring and took state gold there.
Warner boys wound up fifth in the 2A meet, won by Timberlake. Gaige Maher gave the Eagles a fourth-place finish in 17:12.73. The senior was third behind Franco and Bliss at regionals. Koulter Drake, a freshman came in 20th in 17:50.68 and Cooper Lange 26th in 18:26.53.
Warner girls wound up seventh in the Class 2A meet, won by Hooker. Freshman Jordan Jackson was the top Lady Eagle, coming in 15th in 13:11.83. Ryleigh Bacon, a sophomore, and freshman Miley Holt of Oktaha were 21st and 22nd, respectively, in 13:28.13 and 13:29.48. Senior Karlee Hart of Warner was 24th on 13:33.05. In all 147 competed. In all, 155 runners competed.
In the 6A boys division, Candon West of Muskogee was 73rd of 112 runners in 6A, finishing in 17 minutes, 48.10 seconds. The sophomore will have two more chances after becoming the first Rougher to make the state meet since 2012.
In 4A, Fort Gibson sophomore Cooper Glasgow was 28th individually among 167 runners in 17:56.97, while Wagoner’s girls finished 15th. Cascia Hall won the meet. Jaci Bryant, a junior, gave Wagoner its top finisher in 53rd. Fort Gibson junior Sophie Ellis was 77th in 14:12.20. A field of 165 ran.
In 3A, Eufaula junior Victoria Leflore was 57th among 160 girls in 13:58.32. Checotah freshman Ruthy Folkner was 53rd in 14:03.58. On the boys side, Eufaula junior Colter Roberts was 66th in 19:39.70 in a field of 163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.