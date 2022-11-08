Gore coach Brandon Tyler and team know they’ve got a score to settle as they look down the playoff road.
It’s not so much a lingering opponent as it is steps on the ladder, period.
The Pirates (10-0), who thoroughly dominated District A-8 this year with its fourth consecutive district slate sweep and now at 25 consecutive district wins, want to go further than two traditional rounds, which is where the road has ended four consecutive years.
It’s a group of 21 seniors who have been around for most if not all that and all have been there for the last two exits, both at the hands of Woodland.
First things first. Fairland (6-4) rolls in for round one Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“This team is hungry, but not going to get ahead of itself,” said Tyler. “They’re focused on one game at a time.”
Woodland (6-4) has been a thorn. The Owls won decisively in round two in 2020, 38-18, but last year’s was a bit more painful. Gore blew a 19-6 lead in the final 2:17 and lost 20-19, its only loss of the season.
There were some adjustments to follow. Tyler simplified the defense, relying more on athleticism and a limited number of fronts and coverages. The result was going from three shutouts in 2021 to a school record tying eight shutouts this season, four consecutive at this point. The team that tied that record was one Tyler played on and his uncle, Richard Moseley, coached.
“We wanted them to not think as much and instead play fast with 1-2 fronts and 1-2 coverages at the back end and just be good at what we do,” Tyler said.
The other was, as Jackson Duke pointed out, a fear of losing.
“The way it happened last year, we did not want to go through that again and we know for a lot of us this is it,” he said. “Defensively we’ve had a mindset of not letting anyone score on us. We’ve blown a lot of people out, but it’s also about showing up every day and getting better.”
Tyler sums it up this way.
“They know they have to play a full 48 minutes. Last year when we lost we played 46,” he said. “I think we all learned from it and it’s made us a better team.”
Duke, a linebacker on defense, has had to shoulder more of a load at running back the last couple of weeks with 1,300-yard rusher Gunner Dozier out with an arm fracture. He’s back at practice this week, but Duke has been more than adequate in his absence, rushing for a pair of TDs in a 55-0 win over Porter to close the season last week.
One might wonder how dominant Gore is — or is it a reflection of the district itself? Colcord was shifted to another district and went 10-0. Warner was 8-2 in 2A. But Tyler is quick to point out things such as Haskell being competitive in 2A before moving down, and Keys, who was picked up in non-district, was a playoff team a year ago in 2A and Mounds went two rounds deep last season in A before again making the postseason again this go-round. Add to that Pocola, a team that scored 110 points in its last two games and made the playoffs after doing so in Vian’s 2A district last year.
“I think we’re capable of surprising some people on how well we may do in the first round,” he said.
And the first round, despite what lurks over the hill, is what his focus is on.
“We’ve got to take care of business this week first, then like I told the kids, I don’t want us to get too hyped up about one team or one game,” the head coach said. “I remember one year when I was at Vian, coming off a tough loss to Hennessey in the playoffs, we talked the whole next year about getting back at them and we did. Once that was done and we got to Davis in the next round, we played with little emotion and got beat.
“Our goal is five more games.”
One step along that ladder at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.