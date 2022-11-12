GORE — With freezing rain pelting the field and then later snow flurries as the game ended, it was Jackson Duke that warned the Gore Pirates, rushing for 250 yards on nine carries and four touchdowns to lead a 390-yard ground assault in a 63-6 win over the Fairland Owls at K.G. Horn Stadium on Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
On the Pirates’ first offensive play of the contest, Duke took the hand off, bounced off the left tackle, then sprinted down the sideline untouched for a 44-yard touchdown run with 10:14 left in the first quarter.
“This was a good win for us tonight,” said Pirates coach Brandon Tyler, his team now 11-0. “Jackson has really stepped up for us the last few weeks with Gunnar (Dozier) being injured. “He carried the load for us tonight and made some big time plays, and the offensive line is a huge part of that, they all are three- and four-year starters. They’re the unsung heroes out there.”
Indeed, they opened up enormous holes for Duke, Dozier in a limited capacity and quarterback Noah Cooper, to the tune of 13 yards per carry.
“The offensive line blocked great tonight,” said Duke. “It’s just trusting my teammates, the offensive play calls and what the coaches have prepared us for.”
Dozier, still nursing the broken arm, picked up a 12-yard touchdown run, the Pirates’ second TD of the game and capping a 90-yard march.
A quick three-and-out for the Owls and nearly one minute later, Duke took it to the house once again, off the left tackle for 49 yards, again going untouched for a 21-0 lead, still in the first stanza.
“We just show up and work,” said a smiling Duke. “This is what we do, we just work hard and everyone knows their jobs, we work as a team.”
With the running game hitting on all cylinders, it was time for the Pirates; passing game to contribute.
Cooper closed out the first-quarter scoring for Gore when he hit Ben Kilpatrick on a quick out to the right, Kilpatrick doing the rest, scampering down the right sideline to a 28-0 lead.
Gore made it 5-for-5 on touchdown possessions when Cooper connected with Dayne Perryman for 30 yards on second-and-6. then a 20-yard rumble by Dozier on a third-and-4 moved the ball to the Owls’ 10. One play later, Liam Edwards took a 10-yard shuffle pass from Cooper, making it 35-0.
On the sixth possession, an interception off Cooper set up Fairland’s only score, a 12-yard pass from Carson Schertz to Winston Amos. The Pirates went on to hold Fairland (6-5) to 159 total yards, 18 on the ground and 141 on 40 passing attempts.
On the interception that staved off the shutout: “Their linebacker made a good read and just jumped the pass,” said Tyler. “Cooper still played a great game tonight.”
Duke scored twice in the third quarter on runs of 45 and 75 yards. Tyler Lane had a 25-yard touchdown run and
Two more touchdown runs by Duke, a 45-yarder to open the third quarter of play and then a 75-yard scamper, a 2-yard toss from Cooper to Blue Steward and a Tyler Lane 25-yard run closed out the scoring for the Pirates.
Cooper ended the night with 61 yards rushing on seven carries and Dozier added 51 on seven carries.
Gore will play Woodland, a 42-6 winner over Hartshorne, in the second round for the third consecutive year. Woodland won both, including last year’s in a two-touchdown rally in the final two minutes.
“We know what our goals are,” said Tyler. “Our goals are set high and we know what we have to do to get there.”
GORE 63, FAIRLAnd 6
FAIRLAND0600 — 6
GORE2871414— 63
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GHS – Jackson Duke 44 run (Christian O’Connor) 10:14
GHS – Gunnar Dozier 12 run (O’Connor kick) 2:52
GHS – Duke 49 run (O’Connor kick) 1:55
GHS- Ben Kilpatrick 39 pass from Noah Cooper (O’Connor kick) 1:28
Second Quarter
GHS – Liam Edwards 10 pass from Cooper (O’Connor kick) 9:22
FHS – Winston Amos 12 pass from Carson Schertz (Pass Failed) :34
Third Quarter
GHS – Duke 45 run (O’Connor kick) 9:30
GHS – Blue Steward 2 pass from Cooper (O’Connor kick) 1:30
Fourth Quarter
GHS – Duke 74 run (O’Connor kick) 9:30
GHS – Tyler Lane 25 run (O’Connor kick) 1:30
TEAM STATS
FHSGHS
First Downs 1320
Rushes-Yards 16-1829-390
Passing Yards 141128
Passes C-A-I16-40-17-11-2
Punts-Avg. 5-290-0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards1-56-75
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FHS, Carson Schertz 7-6;
GHS, Jackson Duke 11-230 (4 TD)
Passing: FHS, Carson Schertz 15-39-1-125-TD; GHS, Noah Cooper 7-11-2-128-2 TD
Receiving: FHS, Winston Amos 4-26; GHS, Ben Kilpatrick 2-51
