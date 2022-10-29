HASKELL – Gore found itself in a strange situation. The Pirates were without their top running back and scoreless through nearly a quarter and a half. Then things changed.
Gore’s Noah Cooper and Jackson Duke combined for 169 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the second-ranked Pirates overcame a sluggish start and spoiled Haskell’s homecoming with a 51-0 win Friday night at A. B. Shockley Stadium.
Gore clinched the District A-8 title and recorded its seventh shutout of the season.
“We needed someone to hit us in the mouth,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler. “It was good that it happened tonight and not in the second round of the playoffs. I thought we responded well. It was a great team win.”
Gore (9-0 and 5-0 in District A-8) was without Gunner Dozier, who had rushed for over 1,300 yards and 28 touchdowns coming in to the game. Dozier was injured early in the first quarter. Tyler said the extent of the injury was not known but just chose to play it safe in keeping him out.
It was Cooper and Duke who took over for the Pirates to fill Dozier’s absence. Cooper had 89 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns while Duke added 80 yards on the ground and two scores.
“We have guys that can fill in anywhere,” Cooper said. “We’re not just a one-man team. If someone goes down, we have players that can step up.”
It took the Pirates a couple of possessions to get things going. Haskell (4-5, 2-3) forced a punt on Gore’s first possession then stopped the Pirates on fourth down at the Haymaker 2.
“We haven’t been faced with that all year,” Cooper said. “We had a good week of practice so I’m not sure why we struggled. I’m glad we faced some adversity but on the other hand it’s better to not play like that.”
On the Pirates’ third drive, things began clicking offensively. Cooper connected with Blue Steward on a 45-yard pass that led to Cooper’s 4-yard run giving Gore a 7-0 lead with 7:32 left in the second quarter.
Haskell self-destructed by fumbling away two consecutive kickoff returns. Both led to Gore scores – a 19-yard run by Duke and an 11-yard pass from Cooper to Dayne Perryman as the Pirates went ahead 21-0.
“Our boys came out and fought their butts off,” said Haskell head coach Phil McWilliams. “I thought we matched up well with them for a quarter and a half. I think their experience and our youth showed late.”
Duke’s second touchdown put Gore ahead 27-0 and the Pirates were poised to build on that lead late in the first half. But Haskell’s defense stiffened and stopped the Pirates on fourth down at the Haymaker 5.
“We’ve got to get better in the red zone,” Tyler said. “We came out a little flat and didn’t show a lot of emotion at times. But these seniors have been in it for four years and they bounced back.”
Despite a light rain that throughout most of the game, Gore still took advantage of big plays. Cooper had a 59-yard run and Hunter McGee returned a punt 47 yards as the Pirates built a 43-0 lead.
Those scored sandwiched a 25-yard field goal by Christian O’Connor. A 40-yard pass from Cooper to Steward set up Bladin McCartney’s 14-yard touchdown down run early in the final quarter.
Gore 51, haskell 0
Gore027158—51
Haskell0000—0
Scoring summary
Second Quarter
GOR – Noah Cooper 4 run (Christian O’Connor kick) 7:32
GOR – Jackson Duke 19 run (O’Connor kick) 7:05
GOR – Dayne Perryman 11 pass from Cooper (O’Connor kick) 5:40
GOR – Duke 4 run (kick blocked) 4:21
Third quarter
GOR – Cooper 59 run (O’Connor kick) 11:10
GOR – FG, O’Connor 25 5:41
GOR – Hunter McGee 47 punt return (pass fail) 3:50
Fourth quarter
GOR – Bladin McCartney 14 run (kick blocked) 10:58
GOR – Safety, ball snapped out of end zone 5:17
TEAM STATS
GOREHASK
First downs126
Rushes-yards27-18328-8
Passing yards17346
Passes C-A-I8-16-05-16-1
Punts-average1-416-25
Fumbles-lost1- 2-2
Penalties-yards8-5711-88
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: GOR, Noah Cooper 7-89 2TD; HAS, Brannon Westmoreland 10-32.
Passing: GOR, Cooper 8-16-0 173 TD; HAS, Westmoreland 5-16-1 46.
Receiving: GOR, Blue Steward 3-87; HAS, Lucas King 2-28.
