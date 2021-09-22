Gore was expected to be here.
As for Warner, the Eagles have landed here too.
A pair of 3-0 teams collide in an early but significant District A-8 battle when the visiting Pirates, ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press rankings, travel to Warner on Friday.
Warner manhandled a Savanna team 54-0 in its opener then overcame a tough, physical 28-7 test against Henryetta before wrapping up district cruising 51-6 against a Chouteau minus its starting tailback last week.
“One thing I was concerned with in our first three games was going foot to foot with a bigger physical team in Henryetta and we handled that well,” Warner coach Rafe Watkins said. “All you can do is play what’s in front of you. Now we got the No. 3 team in the state. I think we’re getting better each week but the next three games we’ll find out a lot about us and our district.”
Gore switched opponents in week one due to COVID issues, but the Pirates haven’t missed much of a beat. They have beaten Waldron, Ark., Mounds and Panama by a collective 127 points.
“I feel like we’re doing a lot of good things up front. Our offensive line is getting better every week,” said Pirates head coach Brandon Tyler.
Gore averages 320.7 yards rushing per game. Gunnar Dozier is the third leading area rusher with 387 yards in three games. Quarterback Zane Craighead has 222 yards. He has 229 yards passing, but that comes off of 10 completions in 15 attempts, six of which have been touchdowns.
But there’s areas of concern.
“We’ve had way too penalties like holding on the edge and receivers on (illegal) blocks down field. On that I can’t gripe about their effort, but we have to clean the flags up,” Tyler said. “It’s not what a veteran team should do.”
It’s a veteran team but with just two seniors starting, one being Craighead. Those juniors started as sophomores and went 8-1, losing in the third round in a year every team was eligible for the playoffs due to COVID measures.
Watkins inherited a team with more seniors starting than the Pirates. Running back Mason Jim is just ahead of Dozier among area running backs with 406 yards and six TDs. Callen Park and Jeremiah Pearson, both seniors, have six catches each with 153 and 138 yards, respectively. Linebacker Joey Girty has 25 tackles.
The offense is directed by sophomore Jace Jackson, who has run for 321 and passed for 420 yards on an offense that averages 513 yards a game, 374 on the ground.
“He does a good job of running the offense, getting them in the right place, making the right reads and he runs the ball well,” Tyler said. “He’s a little bit bigger and stronger than he was as a freshman. Rafe has them going in the right direction.”
In Gore, Watkins sees a far more physical team than Henryetta.
“That running back (Dozier) is a stud. They’re solid up front, just a big, strong, physical team,” the former Muskogee head coach said. “And you’re not going to outcoach them. Brandon and I have served on some committees in the past, I know him well. He’ll have them prepared.”
Gore will be without the preseason All-Phoenix kicker in Christian O’Connor, who broke his leg playing defense last week. He was 17-of-17 on extra points and had made his only field goal attempt. Jackson Duke took over last week and was 4-of-4. He has not attempted a field goal.
It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Gore gets Sallisaw Central and Colcord in the next two weeks. Warner has Colcord, then Central. Those four are expected to be the playoff contenders in A-8.
“We’ll all have a pretty good idea of where we’re headed after that,” Tyler said.
