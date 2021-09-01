For the second consecutive year, Gore is out of a season opener.
This time, it isn’t the Pirates who did it to themselves.
Keys has 40 players in quarantine in regard to COVID-19 protocol, Keys principal Steve Goss said Wednesday.
Keys was to host Gore on Friday.
Last year the Pirates missed their first two games due to positive tests and contact tracing. Their first game was their final non-district game in week 3.
Gore will now open at Mounds on Sept. 10.
