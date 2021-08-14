After a day off Friday, Green Country’s road toward a Little League World Series championship was a bit bumpy in the early going on Saturday.
They’re all but on cruise control in pool play now, following a 9-4 win over fellow unbeaten Las Vegas in the final game Saturday at Greenville, N.C.
“(The day off) probably had a little something to do with it but you’ve got to give credit to Nevada. We kind of got punched in the mouth and luckily we answered back,” said Green Country manager Johnny Hutchens. “But give credit to them, that’s a good team.”
Green Country has clinched the Jessica Mendoza Pool with just one game remaining in pool play (3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN Plus), that being against winless Zionsville, Ind., now 0-3. Las Vegas takes on Salisbury, N.C., and both now have losses to the Muskogee County-based squad.
Cambri Casey was tagged for three first-inning runs, only one of which was earned, erasing a 1-0 Green Country lead after Kandace Burnett drove in Taylan Starr with a sacrifice fly.
Starr had a one-out double and for the game was 3-for-4. But it was Burnett that came up big in delivering runs. She doubled in two runs in the third to tie the game.
Three Las Vegas errors opened a four-run floodgate in the fourth.
In the fifth, Zoie Griffin, who threw five innings in relief for Green Country, struck out Megan Upp with the bases loaded and representing the go-ahead run.
In the fifth. Alexis Kierstead and Starr produced back-to-back singles to start the inning, Kierstead moving to third on Starr’s, who then got to second on the throw. Juliana Hutchens was issued an intentional walk, bringing up Burnett, who added a cushion with a two-run double. She finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
“She performs in situations like that,” Hutchens said.
Starr, also steady, indicated there’s no letting up. The quarterfinal round, which takes the top four from the two pools, starts Monday. Green Country will play at noon, opponent to be determined Sunday. The championship game is set for Wednesday.
“Keep doing what we’re doing,” she said about the team’s mindset. “Keep producing.”
Griffin struck out six and walked three while allowing three hits over five innings. Her only run was unearned.
All Games ESPN Plus
Saturday’s Games
Columbia, Mo., 2, Orangeburg, N.Y. 0
Robbinsville, N.J. 2, Zionsville, Ind., 0
Robinson, Texas 4, Chesterfield, Va., 2
Green Country-Muskogee 11, Las Vegas 4
Sunday’s Games
Cave Creek, Ariz., vs. Robinson, Texas, 9 a.m.
Las Vegas vs. Salisbury, N.C. noon
Green Country-Muskogee vs. Zionsville, Ind., 3 p.m.
Orangeburg, N.Y. vs. Chesterfield, Va., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Green Country-Muskogee vs. TBD, noon
