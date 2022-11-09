You can always measure the game performance week in, week out on the Hilldale football team by how busy Melvin and Diane Cullum are on Wednesdays.
Those good days bring the smell of grilled burgers late afternoon, and if the wind is blowing right, it permeates the Hilldale practice.
The Cullums are the uncle and aunt of Rachel Blevins, the wife of Hilldale head coach David Blevins. On Wednesday they put together 40 burgers, wrapped them up, and had them ready for the end of practice.
And they don’t just go to every hungry body.
Touchdown? Get a burger.
Pancake block? Get a burger.
Trucking a defensive back on a downfield block? Get a burger.
“I love to grill and cook,” the guy known by the players as Uncle Melvin, said wrapping up a batch this week. “We’ve had times where we had just 15-20 and I’d cook those at home. When we have a big load like today, we come out here.”
And they use a flat grill rolled outside the concession stand, belonging to a program where 40 were delivered to. Uncle Melvin does the grilling, Aunt Diane wraps them in foil.
Then guys like two-way linemen Evan Keefe dig in once the day’s field work is done.
Keefe has the record this year, 13 burgers, all coming from as many pancake blocks against Ada in a mid-season win. In his four-year career, he’s on the verge of exceeding 200.
“I ate about three or four,” he said.
Most of his fraternity of linemen eat well every week, he noted. But there are those around him who go home empty-handed.
In Keefe’s case, the rest of his never goes home to the fridge.
On that record day, he said, anything past his four were handed out, all to sophomores —Mason Forhan and two other teammates who are cousins, Ty Wilson and Dawk Jackson.
“They will usually be the first to ask,” Keefe said.
This is a tradition Blevins has utilized since he was offensive line coach at Locust Grove, and it initially started only for a unit that doesn’t have many stat lines attached to their name — and consisted of, you guessed it, pancakes.
“I needed something to get more physicality from the guys,” he said. “I tried to do pancakes on Saturday morning my first year here, but doing that while watching film and everything, we switched to this.”
Uncle Melvin was initially doing it with Rachel, then Diane, an Oktaha girl growing up, retired two years ago and started teaming with her husband, who she married in 1978.
“Pancakes, I think they enjoyed it a lot more,” Melvin said. “But hamburgers, what I like about them is when we cook them out here, you see the kids smelling them and I think it is a motivation sort of thing.”
It should be, if a charitable guy like Keefe isn’t handing them out.
The Hilldale booster club provides the food. For the Cullums, it’s a service. And it doesn’t just end here for the couple. They’re at all the games. Melvin even followed Blevins at Locust Grove. They live in Muskogee and have a son, Chad, who graduated from Muskogee High when Blevins did.
“We’re football nuts,” said Diane. “Marrying him, this was the best date for us.”
And the customers, they seem happy.
“The boys are so courteous — it’s all yes ma’’am, no ma’am, can I help you,” Diane said. “There’s not a lot of kids like that these days.”
The Hornets will get another chance to eat with a performance this Friday at home as the playoffs open against McLain.
Uncle Melvin and Aunt Diane hope they’re cooking through December and a state title.
“But I’m kind of dreading next week,” Diane said, laughing and having apparently checked a forecast. “We’ll be freezing, but we’ll do it any time they need it.”
