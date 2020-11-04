Hilldale and Fort Gibson both focus on the run game.
Two running backs with 1,000 yards each lead those attacks — Hilldale’s Eric Virgil and Fort Gibson’s Deven Woodworth.
Both defenses know that.
So if they stop those, the respective passing games are indeed capable of pitching in.
No one would like a good showing in the Red-White Rumble more than Hilldale senior Dylan Walker.
Walker has been limited for a couple weeks due to a AC joint injury suffered on a downfield block against Sallisaw.
The leader in targets with 19 catches and 383 yards, he’s feeling great and hopes to use the stretch as a stage that college coaches will take note of. As early as the preseason, Hilldale head coach David Blevins described him as a guy coaches especially in Division II should be taking note of on both sides of the ball — safety as well.
They haven’t tracked him down yet.
“I went to a couple of summer camps as a receiver but I feel like if I could play in college I’d be a better DB or safety,” Walker said. “There’s some short receivers that aren’t my size, but they’re freak athletes. I think I’d fit in better in a defensive situation.”
Not that he isn’t. He’s a state qualifying long jumper to boot for the Hornets, who enter Friday’s game at 8-1, 5-1 District 4A-4.
But not being 6-foot-4 or 6-5 does take the 5-10 Walker out of the prototype receiver at the next level. Yet at Hilldale, that works as an advantage.
Corners have to pay attention to Ty O’Neal at 6-4 and Logan Harper at 6-3.
“They can catch over a lot of guys. I have to work hard to get open,” Walker said. “But they also help create some matchup issues. When teams see our film they’re going to figure if they have a little corner or safety on their side, we’re going to throw to that receiver. Most teams will adjust with a bigger corner and move the shorter guy to my side or say, Brayson (Lawson)’s, and that gives us a chance to make a play.”
At safety, Walker has had 41 tackles, four pass breakups and recovered three fumbles.
“Their receivers are taller than me, but I still feel like me being athletic, I’ll make plays.” he said.
Toby West has started the last couple of games at one corner for Fort Gibson (6-3, 3-3). He’s shared those duties and even now rotates with Hunter Branch. West has two interceptions and Branch three. At the other corner, Clay Waggle also has three picks.
“They out-height us and have a lot of speed but I think me and Waggle are faster,” he said. I don’t know that much about them but I think probably Walker is the star. He’s athletic.”
Branch has been targeted by Tiger quarterback Cole Mahaney 27 times, averaging 11.6 yards per catch.
“They’ve got nice size in the secondary but overall our receivers are strong and we’re pretty quick,” he said. “When we’re running the ball well it opens up our passing game and we run our routes well.
But I think our quickness will help us be able to get open and make plays when we need to.”
Walker being a track guy is familiar with Morice Ford, a sprinter.
“He’s short and fast,” Walker said of the 5-9 senior. “A quick out or slant to him can hurt you, but we have some pretty good corners to get to that.”
In Hilldale, Branch sees an opportunity to regain the swag that a 6-0 start gave them before both teams head to the postseason in an open year for playoffs due to COVID-19.. The Tigers have lost three consecutive games. Both teams have lost to Poteau, but Fort Gibson also lost to Sallisaw and Broken Bow, two teams the Hornets have dispatched.
“The main thing is we need a bounce-back game and finish strong,” Branch said. “Our biggest problem is hurting ourselves, like with penalties and turnovers. Without that, I think we’re fine.”
