How much preparation time Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had in advance of Saturday’s loss to TCU was the subject of a spicy exchange in Monday’s OSU football media confab.
Four hours prior to game time, reports surfaced that Sanders had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but was expected to play. While Cowboys coach Mike Gundy didn’t address the reports, Sanders confirmed that he did not practice for the eighth-ranked Cowboys all week leading up to the game in Fort Worth, Texas.
Gundy addressed the matter Monday.
“Let’s do ourselves a favor, y’all don’t ask me about injuries and we won’t have a problem,” Gundy said. “Because I’m not going to tell you about injuries. I’m not going to tell you about who practices and who doesn’t. You wouldn’t reveal your hand either. It’s nothing personal, but I’m not going to talk about who practices and who doesn’t practice just because it’s not fair and it’s not smart on my part.”
Gundy also responded about Molly McGrath’s report from Saturday’s pregame on ABC.
“So what happened is, Molly came and got me right before kickoff, and she said we know that Spencer did not practice, we know this, we know that, about seven other things, and what I should have told her was that those aren’t things that I discuss, and I will in the future,” Gundy said.
“In fact, we should probably put that out from our own department, that way we don’t have that issue. But the players don’t like it. They don’t like people knowing when they practice, don’t practice. You have some guys that have potential NFL they don’t want — even though they might know, they might not know, they don’t really like it either. And it’s not smart to show our hand.
“That was a mistake on my part now that you bring it up, but it was different because it was 20 minutes before kickoff versus talking about it during the week. I should have said the same thing to her I do the local press, just say, ‘Hey, those aren’t things I talk about.’ That way it’s fair to everybody.”
Sanders and the offense came out quickly against the Horned Frogs, jumping out to a two-touchdown lead by scoring on its first two possessions. And it was Sanders pacing the Pokes on those drives.
The Cowboy signal caller was 7-of-9 passing for 107 yards on the two possessions in which he capped them both with touchdown runs – one from 29 yards and the other from eight.
However, the hot start wouldn’t last.
Sanders would complete just nine passes the rest of the game on 25 pass attempts (36 percent) – including going 2 of 12 with an interception in the fourth quarter and overtime – with 138 yards passing. His ground game was also slowed, picking up just another 31 yards outside of his two rushing touchdowns.
“All things considered, (Sanders played) fantastic,” said OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who was without starting center Preston Wilson and receiver Jaden Bray after injures sustained against Texas Tech.
While Sanders also claimed “it’s on me” his head coach didn’t see it as such.
The Cowboy coach looked more at the ground game – on both sides – as to the sudden switch in fortunes from the early start.
“This game came down to their ability to rush the football, and we couldn’t run the football very well,” Gundy said. “So we became a little bit one dimensional. I really think that’s what the difference was.”
Oklahoma State’s starting running back Dominic Richardson had 22 carries for 72 yards – a 3.3 average per carry – and Jaden Nixon finished with just three touches for 15 yards.
Though the Cowboy defense had kept dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan in check for much of the game, the TCU signal caller still managed 57 yards – but 44 yards came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Up next, Texas, which escaped Iowa State last week after hammering Oklahoma the week before in Dallas.
