STILLWATER - Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football program announced the signing of 17 players to the 2023 signing class Wednesday morning. Gundy met with members of the media to discuss the signing class prior to the Cowboys leaving for Arizona and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Here is some of what Gundy had to say:
On quarterback Zane Flores (6-3, 200, Gretna, Neb.)
"He's had tremendous success and has really developed over the last six to eight months with his ability to move around and run. We're thrilled with what he brings to the table. Tremendous success in high school, winning a lot of games and carrying his team. I think where he's really improved over the summer is his ability to run and that's a big part of college football now, so we're really excited about his future."
On Flores' natural arm talent:
"No question. To make it as far as he went in that Elite 11 contest, which a lot of that is arm accuracy and arm strength, we knew that. It was kind of a no-brainer. But, his mental capacity, his football IQ and his ability to move has upped his game in my opinion."
On the offensive linemen in the class:
"Really good. We try to bring in young offensive linemen in every class to develop. One of them is right here close to home in Jakobe Sanders (6-3, 310, Stillwater HS), who has essentially grown up in our house. I think he's special. His ability to play center, his football IQ, he can snap, is a 400-pound bencher already and I think he's a 550-pound squatter already. At some point in the next year, he could be the strongest guy on our team. Gage (Stanaland, 6-5, 285, Jim Ned HS, Tuscola, Texas) is a tough guy from out in West Texas. Jack (Endean, 6-6, 285, Tanque Verda HS. Tucson, Ariz.) is a big, long guy who could develop into being a good tackle. Isaiah Kema (6-4, 298, Frenship HS, Wolfforth, Texas) is going on a mission, but once he takes care of his business, he ended up being a really good addition for us late. He was a little bit of a surprise, but he jumped on board, and we're excited about him when he comes back in a couple of years."
On if there is a risk to signing Isaiah Kema when he will be gone on mission for a period of time:
"There's not any risk because his number doesn't count. They're a really good family, squared-away people who said this is what they wanted to do. With his background I would have the sense to trust in what he is going to say. The risk as far as a number, we don't have that number, but I'm pretty certain when he comes back, he will be on board."
On signees potentially joining the team in Arizona for bowl practice:
"We don't know who yet, but there will be some of them who want to join our team in Arizona who are really excited about being at a bowl and a part of our team. We just have to wait and see who's going to show up out there. I know there are some of them who are planning on joining our team in Arizona."
On the defensive backs in the signing class (R..J. Lester, 6-1, 175, Fort Smith, Ark. Northside; Kam Franklin, 6-2, 190, Oak Grove, La.; Dylan Smith, 5-11, 170, Braswell HS in Little Elm, Texas; Tywon Wray Jr., 6-2, 185, Campbell HS, Smyrna, Ga.)
"We have a number of guys who can play a couple of positions. We have a couple of them locked in at what we think could be future corners, but then have some guys who could move around in the nickel, slot and safety area. We have a little maturity there and then some young guys we want to develop. That is one position group that we feel about youth in our program, so that gave us flexibility to go after some different guys and young players."
On linebackers Ike Esonwune (6-2, 214, Manor, Texas) and Poasa Utu (6-1, 205, Kennedale, Texas):
"Both are really good young linebacker prospects that we feel good about their toughness, their future to develop their body and they can run. They're going to be linebackers for us and eventually both of them will be 230 pounds and run really well from that inside spot. Guys that are productive in high school will generally be productive in college. Very few players in our opinion that aren't productive in high school are going to project to be productive in college, so guys that rack up numbers and prove to us they can have a lot of success make us feel much better."
On Iman Oates (6-3, 300, Tulsa Edison/NEO):
"He's a 300-pounder, there's not a lot of them right. Six-foot-two, 310, experienced and a local guy in Tulsa with a lot of family there who wanted to be close to home. It's hard for us to find 300-pounders and get them to be a part of our team. I think he's going to make huge strides over the next eight months with Coach Glass, just the nutrition, the development and the strength and conditioning he will get will give us another big body inside."
On Camron Heard (WR, 6-0, 160, Furr HS, Houston):
"He's very athletic. We look for multi-sport guys, we like wrestlers and we like quarterbacks that we think might be able to play another position. I think he's going to be a really good fit at wide receiver."
On Australian punter Hudson Kaak (6-1, 210, Seymour, Australia):
"Those guys are trained differently coming from the academy trained for American football. They grow up kicking a ball all their lives and have an ability to move to the right, move to the left and do different things with the ball that create tremendous success. We're comfortable with that and comfortable with his ability. Logan (Ward) has done a great job for us filling in for Tom (Hutton), so we will let those guys punt it off and see where they are at. The ability they have with the ball is different than what American kids have just being on the sport they've played all their lives."
On Jaedon Foreman (DE, 6-5, 250, Del City):
"Jaedon is just scratching the surface with his body. It says 250, I think he will be 290 pounds at some point in the time he gets with Coach Glass and develops himself. He's got a really good demeanor, good toughness and gives us another big body that is hard to find in this area."
On Ricky Lolohea (DL, 6-4, 307, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas):
"It says here here is already over 300 pounds. We guessed him to be over 300, but I think when he gets here, he might slim up a little bit. He's going to be a 300-pounder, but great kid, great family and looking forward to what he brings to the table.
On Lardarius Webb Jr. (Hybrid, 5-10, 175, Opelika, Ala., through Jones, Miss., College):
"Lardarius Webb is another guy I'm excited about. He's very mature and fits a spot of a couple guys we lost. He's an older guy who can play that slot/nickel, maybe even some corner once we get him here and see what kind of ability he has. I'm excited about what he brings to the table."
