In 21 years, the odds are pretty good you’ll have some weird years.
But when it comes to another chapter of high school sports coming to a close, we’re on a weird roll, folks.
Two years ago, it was the unfinished state basketball tournament and the shut down of spring sports. Then came the restricted attendance of 2021-22, the all-comers football playoffs, the bench casualty called contact tracing, and somehow, the year found its way to a normal completion.
This year, it may have seemed normal to you, but not to me.
There were inter-office “fires” that led to a new phenomenon in high school football coverage — watching a web stream. That happened in two regular season games and a playoff week or two.
There was the case of COVID minus any symptoms (well, for a day) that sidelined me for a couple of weeks, thanks to some wacky testing.
There was Old Man Winter, playing havoc with the basketball playoffs.
There was Noah, flooding baseball season at the most inopportune times.
Good riddance, 2021-22.
You too, 2020-21.
Time to really get back to normal.
Now, for others, it’s brought better memories.
Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins, Blade Walden and Checotah’s Colt Collett, all on the wrestling mat, Warner’s mid-distance runner Gaige Maher, Gore’s distance runner Ty Bliss, Oktaha discus girl Bekah Bunch, Muskogee hurdler De’Riayah Lee and Fort Gibson golfer Layne Ailshie, it was downright golden.
For others, groups like Warner’s 3,200 boys relay, Hilldale’s girls golf squad and Gore’s powerlifting team, the same.
For Fort Gibson girls basketball, tack on another year to “the streak” as in 18 consecutive state tournaments. I really thought Tecumseh’s physicality had them primed for an area quarterfinal knockout, but the resilient Lady Tigers, led by a resilient cancer-beating coach Scott Lowe, proved otherwise.
All the awards have been dished out, capped by Tuesday’s School of the Year notice.
But a look around the office led to the discovery of a couple more.
• Rebuilder of the Year: Brad Huddleston’s work was cut out for him when he took on Muskogee’s golf program. This program, which sports a 1998 state championship Huddleston himself was part of as a player, had reached the point where the school was not only scrapping for golfers, but also club sets. This year, even with the team’s top golfer, a top five state placer in 2021, not nearly at his best, he and his team managed a state tournament berth for the first time since 2014. The core of that team will be back, and the junior high program is on the rise.
• Most underrated team not to make a state tournament but should have: Muskogee’s boys basketball. By just looking at their sub .500 record, you wouldn’t have thought it, but it came against a brutal schedule with several of those losses either going to overtime or decided by a couple of baskets. Yet the Roughers and coach Lynwood Wade managed, with one returning starter, to win regionals and get within a game of state.
Got knocked out of that one as well.
• Funniest moment: The Eufaula-Oklahoma Christian School quarterfinal football game was played at the home of the oft-successful private school. Upstairs in the press box, there was an air of confidence among the group of stadium personnel and it seemed justified when OCS struck on the first play from scrimmage to lead 7-0.
Then came 31 consecutive Ironhead points, and it got really quiet, except for the occasional moments of astonishment while score watching on the other three quarterfinals.
Down went Cascia Hall to Marlow. Down went Rejoice Christian to Washington. Down went Crossings Christian to Beggs. One OCS staffer broke the awkward silence with “Well, I guess we don’t have to hear about the private school advantage anymore.”
No, not on that night.
Somewhere near home, I knew Muskogee offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover — whose Stigler team was the best public school in 3A in 2020 having to endure Heritage Hall, Lincoln Christian and Holland Hall in the semifinals — was smiling.
• Darkhorse to unseat Fort Gibson as School of the Year in 2022-23: Early bet is on Haskell. The Haymakers haven’t been on that radar in recent years, but will have key players back and a bigger roster in football where they drop to Class A this fall. They’ll also have the bulk of some standout fastpitch, slowpitch and baseball teams back.
Now, everyone take a breath.
The 2022-23 campaigns begin in two months.
Come to think of it, give me some oxygen.
