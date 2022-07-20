The area’s American Legion team won’t have a state tournament again this year, making it three straight.
Count COVID-19 for one strike. For the last two, it’s a lack of enough teams playing under a legion tag.
The ones still trying? Three Rivers Bandits, and Bartlesville Doenges Ford.
Legion isn’t what it used to be nationwide, although there are pockets of strength. Arkansas teams comprised most of Three Rivers’ schedule this year — those teams and Bartlesville.
About five years ago, there were seven teams statewide.
It’s not that there’s a lack of baseball opportunity for high school kids. Most are now playing for something resembling academies — select teams organized as a group from 6-under on up. That has not only hurt legion ball, but it’s also impacted little league in general.
Pay to play.
That’s what the late Rusty Fulps tried to avoid by sustaining Three Rivers over the years, a lot of times out of his own pocket. His sudden death in 2017, just after getting home from a Three Rivers game, forced the baton into Mike Whitten’s hands. Whitten, whose son Preston was a standout at Wagoner High a few years back, has taken that baton with an assist from his son as an assistant.
It meant something to continue that tradition.
This year, there were games Whitten had very little of a bench, with 10-12 in all. Pitching, in that case, can be a difficult game strategy.
Meanwhile, these travel ball teams cost a ballpark average of $2,500 to play — not exactly pocket change. Retired coaches or one-time college or minor leaguers often times will run these operations at the top, and they tend to resemble the academies that come out of Canada — like the teams from Ontario that were part of the Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament at Connors State last week.
But high school ball in Canada is limited in scope and has that for an excuse as it charts a path forward. You’re more liable to play a handful of high school games there and instead spend a full year as part of an academy, including spending several months in the winter in an indoor facility sharpening your skills — all while attending your town’s high school where there’s little to no ball but plenty of hockey.
So Canada’s structure is apples to the US of A’s oranges. The mission in Canada is to grow baseball into the mainstream. Southward speaking, the numbers have been in decline, and much of that has to do with the numbers at places like Love-Hatbox. Anyone around here who remembers what was called the Knothole League remembers a far different story at Hatbox than you’ll see now.
Some people in the know I’ve talked to say there’s some of these select team players that are starting to focus on that kind of play year-round and blow-off high school ball. The issue I see with that is typically, again, those teams don’t play for anything other than “player development,” which is an individual concept. School ball focuses on team goals.
Oktaha ex Brock Rodden was drafted in the 10th round by the Oakland A’s this week. Rodden had moved on to Seminole then Wichita State, but he played summer ball for Three Rivers. The majors have a way of finding good players. So do colleges.
Little League Baseball still does it right — team all the way. First, regular season teams. Then, all-star teams, moving through the bracket toward a real World Series, such as the immensely popular one played every August in Williamsport, Pa.
Quick, give me another group that plays in front of 10,000 and a national TV audience. Anyone?
My math says $2,500 for eight years puts a dent in some college tuition or trade school bill. There’s few full rides, but if you’re really good, there’s the MLB draft — but even there, the big bucks are for the few early and the rest is a process.
Rusty Fulps didn’t want a cost burden trying to reach those kind of goals. The Whittens carried that on.
But now, there’s just not much to play for there either. So their season ended Sunday. At 15-14, they might not have won a state tournament. But they deserved a shot to see, even if it meant letting them in Arkansas’ tournament and calling it a sub-regional. Maybe the American Legion organization can adapt to the times too, to save itself.
Or maybe the times are all about I, and not team. Colleges and pros are certainly showing the way, and the pattern is definitely a trickle-down deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.