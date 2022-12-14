It’s been a long football season.
Really long.
Not since 2006, and I was here then, has it taken this long to settle everything.
That year was the last time an area team had to go five rounds to settle a champion.
Last week, Brandon Tyler, now the Gore coach but then the Vian coach, reminded me of a week that November where winter wiped out a week of play, pushing his team’s 2A finale with Millwood to a 16th week, played Dec. 16 in Broken Arrow.
Last week, Tyler’s Gore team brought down the curtain on 2022. A dominating Pirates team for 14 weeks, 15 was flawed by costly turnovers, at least one costly call on a pass interference penalty (both were on fourth downs that sustained drives) and then the injury of one of the area’s top players, to make Gore settle for silver.
But the ride was magic. Impressive were the send-offs over the last couple weeks of road games. People lined the main road through Gore with signs, waving at the bus trailing a fire truck that on occasion, would add a little spray to the spectacle.
One woman reportedly ran out of a beauty shop while getting her hair done to see the guys off. Even next-door Webbers Falls joined in.
Two weeks ago, I’d have bet Gore would be the lone area champion. I like many didn’t see three-loss Wagoner getting through the gauntlet of Tuttle, Poteau and Cushing, especially Cushing, which beat the Bulldogs 42-0 in midseason.
Wagoner took all three down, ousting previously unbeaten, No. 1 and untouchable Cushing on a walk-off field goal.
One might wonder how Muskogee might have done had they had all their weapons in week 10, where they highlighted Rougher Village’s first year in business with a showdown between 9-0 teams and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy getting a private press box viewing room with his son quarterbacking the visiting team that night. It was a dead-even battle at the half. Could a full deck reshaped both Muskogee and Stillwater’s paths -- the latter winning gold?
Most of those weapons will be back for the Roughers, or enough of them to go beyond that semifinal exit this year.
Hilldale went a long way to return home for good — Elk City. On the other end, Ryan Nolan’s first year at Fort Gibson was a year cut short all over by injury, where the only hardware they had their hands on were figurative purple heart medals.
It was a year of delayed facility aspects, from dressing rooms and restrooms at Muskogee to turf at Checotah.
And in the end, it was a long year, and a year of journeys. It started with a week zero trip — a first-ever trip — for Yours Truly to Enid. It ends with a 4 1/2 hour drive to Elk City (hey, the wife tagged along and we made a casual Saturday drive of it), a day-long doubleheader at Ada the next week, then two trips in two weekends to Edmond for the finals, overshadowing the short trip to Jenks for a semifinal to start the first weekend.
Christmas Break cannot come too soon.
The game is in the cooler now. The All-Phoenix team has been decided — tough as that was, from Coach of Year to Large School Offensive Player of the Year and a couple of others. You’ll see it next weekend.
And with that, this from the area’s only state championship coach.
“It was a good year for the area, and when Muskogee is having a good year, it seems it trickles down to others.”
Thanks, Travis Hill and company. And thanks for closing us down, Dale Condict.
Until August….
