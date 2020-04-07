March saw two notable names of Muskogee football pass.
Lynn Burris, who died March 12, leaves his twin brother Lyle as the lone living brother of a group of boys who were part of Muskogee Central’s legendary days under Paul Young. Lynn and Lyle were part of a backfield that won a state title in 1954.
They were jointly inducted into the Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. Kurt, Paul and Robert went in together in 2006.
Lynn also was a three-time champion, winning two national championships with different teams — he was a member of the OU team in 1956 and NSU’s champions of 1958, as did his brother Lyle.
The OU team was part of the 47-game win streak.
“A lot of good players, which usually translates into a lot of success,” said Lynn Burris. “We also had two of the best coaches.”
At OU, several members of the OU program, including the brothers, were part of a lawsuit against True magazine for a story that claimed Sooner players were, in the Burrises’ recollection, using a throat spray for a stimulant. Lynn said it was to relieve cottonmouth.
Both received a $20,000 settlement, Lyle said.
Naturally, they both entered law — Lynn eventually becoming a Cherokee Nation Supreme Court justice.
The last state title team, 1986, lost a member March 29 when Donald Criner passed. In case you missed it, part of his story was in Sunday’s edition of our archive series.
Criner’s strip of Ivor Samilton in the end zone on a two-point conversion preserved a 14-12 win over Tulsa Washington for the Class 5A title. Washington’s side was calling for pass interference, and there was a flag — illegal procedure on Washington.
Criner said in two accounts there might have been interference. But there was also another penalty and scores of Roughers fans who have at least a half-dozen big games to look back on and grumble about being on the short end of a call — this time wasn’t that way.
“I’m not saying we shouldn’t have won in 1986,” Criner said in an article in 2016. “We should have won in both 1985 and 1986.”
Criner was on that 1985 team, which lost to Mike Gundy and Midwest City on a late rally in the title game.
The following year, Criner led Muskogee as quarterback to five wins in six games, but a late-hit against Jenks sidelined him for two games and Tony Taylor took over at quarterback. Criner’s wreckless abandon became his style on the defensive side.
