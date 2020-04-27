College football’s 2020 kickoff may sail over a cliff.
It’s true that football and college athletics in general are between a rock and a hard place right now with the global health crisis having everything sports on pause. When to start, how to start or if it starts are all unanswered questions.
We all know that Mike Gundy, speaking as a football coach anxiously wanting normalcy and watching an entire spring of preparation go down the tubes, stepped out in front of OSU bosses when he targeted a May 1 resumption for a resumption of spring drills and drew sharp criticism.
You can’t blame him for his intentions.
Take someone like Joe Castiglione, who in a conference call earlier this month made a comparison that could resemble skeet shooting.
“The target is always moving,” OU’s athletic director said. “That’s the challenge of this.”
And it is testing the patience of many people — going as far as crippling some financially who death may not be a risk for, but it’s ridiculous to shame them for fighting for their priorities. Suffering comes in many forms besides death. Jobs, homes, livelihoods, businesses that people have spent a life building, even the bloated economy of sport.
We have found, though, that while life without sports is less fulfilling — taking away a popular escape from life’s normal grind — we’ve been able to survive without it. Having it back, though, in all forms, would be a very welcome thing — particularly among those of us whose work hinges on its presence.
No one in any outpost of the NCAA, much less the NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR and so on — wants to stay shut down another day. But to get there, there should come a reasonable understanding that for a while, any facsimile of what can resume will have a different feel — perhaps where they play, or when they play, or how many watch them play.
It’s conceivable that the pros can start back soon in a restructured way. NASCAR has plans in motion, others are waiting to launch. Ideas so far involve no fans, which will certainly hit at the respective bottom lines. But with a TV plan as part of it, big checks will cushion that blow, especially in light of the record number of viewers for last weekend’s NFL draft.
The colleges are different.
While at times it might be mocked by critics as to how, athletics are in fact intertwined with college life. College commissioners, those from the nation’s major conferences, recognize this, and told Vice President Mike Pence recently that if campuses are closed, college sports will be too. That has brought discussion of delaying football, even until a January start, with bowls in April. Presumably that would go right alongside the playing of college basketball.
Think about that for a moment. Remember that TV revenue? A college football season inundates networks with wall-to-wall Saturday football. Those same networks are just as heavily applying the coverage during a deep winter Saturday, as well as other days of the week. It’s inconceivable how that would work in any similar fashion as the packages are designed now.
It’s also inconceivable how this would work if they think it will be any better playing smack-dab in the heart of flu and virus season, even as they say a vaccine is more than a year away.
Last week, I talked about this with Teddy Lehman, now an OU color analyst in football games and an Oklahoma City talk show host. Obviously, part of his duties hang in the balance with the Sooners getting to kickoff.
“It doesn’t make any sense if people are talking about it’s gonna come back with the second wave — well, why would we push the season back to where it’s going to be the most dangerous time for that?” the one-time Fort Gibson football standout and subsequent OU All-American said.
While some have suggested that wave could be late fall, the majority are saying next winter, including Robert Redfield, director for the Center for Disease Control to the Washington Post last week.
With the early part of the season played, generally, in warm temperatures, the risk would seem lessened by what we’ve been told about the virus not responding well to heat.
A winter wave would bump up against bowls more than anything, and yet, playing for no more than a conference championship has also been thrown out as an option. Could that put the polls back in charge, at least for a year, in declaring a national champion — reminders of a time when some titles were awarded before the bowls.
There’s still enough of a window to decide — sure, there’s tickets to sell and such, and how many major donors are going to be impacted by the oil crash? If there’s social distancing of some sort, or limited attendance, it would hurt, but what would you rather have, tailgates and a packed house or games every week? Maybe it improves to where that’s not necessary, perhaps not, but something has to be better than nothing.
Gundy jumped out there and had to be reeled in, yet contingency plans are being made all over.
“I think the schools are just scared right now of political pushback,” Lehman said. “If they stay we’re planning on starting on time right now, there’s going to be a bunch of people say ‘how dare you think about football at a time like this.’
“If everyone will just, you know, let some things play out before they start making predictions as to what is going to happen. We’re only in April. We’ve been in this thing for like, 5 1 /2 weeks. Let’s give it a month before we start making a decisions on something that’s four months away.”
There’s a window of time, and room to adjust to the delayed preparations. Adjustments, including certain health protocols and safeguards, would have to be made. But a lot on the college landscape is hanging in the balance.
This isn’t the Spanish Flu, it’s not 1918 either, and the economics of sports has changed exponentially since then.
And that compounds a whole different risk to a lot of people in something that represents a way through college, a way of life and a potentially forever-changed escape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.