High school football will have a different look this next season.
Don’t get too comfortable. It’s evolving further.
First, in order to correct the discrepancy in playoff rounds — the classes with eight-team districts plow through five weeks of postseason while 6A has had just three, with an off week, well, 6A will play as many as four games, though not everyone. Just the third- through sixth-place teams, with the top two in each district getting first-round byes.
Then, in the following two-year cycle of realignment starting in 2024, the classifications with eight districts, right now of which consist of 2A, A and B, will split into divisions, similar to what exists already in 6A. That will mean 12 state champions crowned in all, nine in 11-man football.
Just for comparison, the 12 total state champions will match all that is given in Texas, which has 32 districts of as many as eight schools each in a total of six classes. Those state championships are a six-week gaunlet.
Here, the watered down approach allows more teams to call themselves champions, which is kind of like curving a history test to make 80 an A.
Bleh.
But what’s really sad is how in 6A, nearly everyone will go to the playoffs. Rougher Nation, set your November calendars. Not only are you rid of Bixby, but you add Capitol Hill, who just a few years back was so bad it was allowed independent status to go find teams they could compete against. With Putnam West, which has been awful, two wins gets you sixth place and a week 11. Or, you could slip up against one of those teams, win one district game and get in via a tiebreaker.
Apparently most of the football coaches didn’t want six. Muskogee’s Travis Hill was one of them. The athletic director advisors trump the final say on any coaches association recommendations when sent to the OSSAA Board of Directors. The OSSAA staff has long maintained it won’t put anything into law the board doesn’t want. But on the other end, did the ADs check the pulse of their local football galaxies? Somehow I doubt it.
Administrators administrate a bottom line. Coaches teach. Unfortunately, scoring correctly on one or two games teaches your kids the equivalent of a 10 or 20 on a test can be curved into a passing grade. Don’t get this confused with a single blown test in English — with which there’s always some other grades to factor in. This is the allegorical end of the semester average we’re talking about here.
The “everyone gets a trophy” mentality is joked about, but many of those who were first baptized into that culture are grown up now and many are looking for their trophy for just living another day — maybe not a quality day, but a day. What difference what quality it makes?
Tongue in cheek there. Sort of.
Maybe more of the ADs are former basketball coaches. High school basketball already tells the one-win team they have one more chance, and yet sometimes two if you’re one of three classifications — 4A, 3A and 2A.
I’ve asked basketball coaches why they can’t change this system to be like, say, football or soccer have been.
The answer? “It’s the way it’s always been.”
I have much respect for the soccer coaches. Same with fastpitch coaches. Finish fifth of eight, see ya next year. Set new goals, get better. Life is tough, might as well learn that now.
But how long a life has that got, given the emerging trends in football?
Can six soccer teams per district be too far behind? I mean, why not? Baseball masks itself in legitimate districts, but in the end, everyone goes to the playoffs. Except, that is, where a school can’t field a team. That’s happened to two Tulsa Public Schools teams in 4A, and they weren’t very good the last time they had a baseball team.
We dumb down learning, why not sport? But wink-wink, the emphasis is on working hard and building teamwork and accomplishing real goals.
Real goals. Right.
And yet, in the end, the last and next-to-last places will still be an administrative hammer held over those coaches’ heads.
What a mess. What an example.
And we wonder why society is growing in a sense of entitlement.
Because that’s what we’re teaching — and cashing in on it.
But what we’re doing is selling our societal souls.
