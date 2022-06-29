The SEC effect is all a futures game in Norman and Austin now, with both Oklahoma and Texas apparently stuck in the Big 12 until 2025.
But those futures are trading high at Texas for what would be the junior class entering that season.
The Longhorns have landed commitments from three five-star prospects over the past week. Quarterback Arch Manning, safety Derek Williams and wide receiver Johntay Cook are the three highest-rated commits in Texas’ 2023 class.
Texas jumped Notre Dame into second in the 247Sports’ composite rankings with Cook’s commitment on Wednesday. Texas trails only Ohio State. Behind Notre Dame is Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Arkansas and two other current Big 12 teams that will stay there after the Great Breakup — Texas Tech and Baylor — and one incoming partner — Cincinnati.
Yeah that’s right. Lil’ Lincoln in California isn’t among those.
Do note that recruiting rankings seldom resemble the season-ending rankings — Notre Dame is a regular in the former, but of those mentioned, only Clemson and Ohio State and Georgia have been regular College Football Playoff teams. And not every five-star quarterback, even those with a legendary last name, even at the 40 acres, turns out five-star results. Reference Simms, Chris; 1999 class.
Do note that neither Oklahoma team is in that mix — concerting to both but considering the moving climate, more so with the Sooners.
Oklahoma is 42nd, with one five-star, one four-star, and a half-dozen commits with three. OSU has nothing in the first two categories and nine three-stars.
TCU, which didn’t go bowling a year ago, has two fours and 10 threes. West Virginia and Iowa State are a few steps up the ladder from the Frogs.
Nervous? Maybe, maybe not.
First, commits are non-binding. In the era of transfers and Name, Image and Likeness, nothing is guaranteed tomorrow. Check back in December and the first signing period, shortly after you see how this year’s play on the field shapes out.
Second, it remains intriguing to watch how kids barely adults will handle the still-unsettled waters of NIL and the amounts of money being handed out — some kids whose parents don’t have even the $50,000 rumored to be out there for every Texas lineman through six Texas alumni and supporters.
Then there’s the six and seven-figure deals. The Athletic reported in March a five-star recruit signed an $8 million deal. The player was not named.
Grab your popcorn.
Oh, the opportunities for documentaries.
Meanwhile, don’t be alarmed here.
Mike Gundy has done well of late with lesser star recruits. Three-star Malcolm Rodriguez was the Fiesta Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Game after the Pokes beat star-powered Notre Dame. Furthermore, Gundy isn’t sweating Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban on a future regular basis either and is looking like a top dog in the reformed Big 12.
But Brent Venables, facing his first season as a head coach and the first full recruiting season — now that’s another story.
Still, maybe no alarm.
Venables is building a culture — with an emphasis on character. That alone, in the descending diva drama, will be a most useful tool.
The early results of that will be known by December. And that will be noticed by kids — perhaps, the right kind of kids.
Granted, a well-funded talent stream over time will take its toll on what will certainly be a widening middle class of trickle-down economics.
The chasm between rich and the rest will grow more defined as time goes forward. (I’m betting that by 2030 or sooner, what will emerge is either a middle class that recognizes the yacht club folk will forever be a dream, or a yacht club that breaks away from the middlers and forms NFL Lite — a 32-or-so team super conference for football.
Anything is possible at this point, and you can thank the college presidents who didn’t get ahead of this avalanche that was dropped on them by the courts for what chaos comes.
The cat is out of the bag, and someone will be shredded to death putting it back in to give us what once was.
That era is over.
But, bet on culture.
In that, the strongest still have a chance.
And that’s what Venables is primarily concerned about right now, and should. So should that new guy in LA, but we shouldn’t care about that situation. Glitz and offensive stats are more the thing there.
Build that authentic culture, and see if they come.
