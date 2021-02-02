What started as a guarded secret for Eugene Reaves’ 63rd birthday is starting to spread like a virus — a healing virus.
Back in November, Reaves, thanks to his brothers Donald, Willie and Samuel, got something now almost 46 years overdue — a state championship ring as a member of the 1975 Muskogee High basketball program.
“It kind of broke me down,” Reaves said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”
Now, it’s grown to four — Robert Gunn, Marcus Logan and their coach, Ted Clement — which all three players went in to get for him.
All these years, Reaves, who taught school in Guthrie, watched team after team of kids there hoist rings from state championships.
“It really got to me why we never got one,” he said.
There was a recognition in 2015 at Ron Milam Gymnasium of the 40th anniversary of the only title Muskogee has in basketball, which ended with a 25-2 record, a 20-game win streak and a victory over Altus in the finals.
“You know, OSSAA should do something themselves for every team that wins a state championship,” he said. “They’ve made a lot of money as it is. Just put them all in bulk with one manufacturer and get a good deal.”
Reaves played point guard. Two other starters were Logan and Gunn. Gunn along with Clement are members of the first two induction classes of the Muskogee Athletics Hall of Fame.
When they came down for the 40th anniversary, they took note of the trophy. The basketball was off of it.
“I asked around and never found out what happened to it,” Gunn said. “I was going to get the old one and send to Coach Clement if they refurbished or replaced it. I remember someone telling me they would.”
If Stump, as Reaves was known as, had one, Gunn said he had to get one. So did Logan. But they all three went in to get Clement’s.
Beats finding the missing basketball ornament.
“I sent it UPS to his wife,” Gunn, who would go on to play at New Mexico State after high school. “I told her ‘don’t tell him anything, we’re going to get on a conference call and hoo-rah him for a few minutes, then you’ll come in and give him the ring.”
It wasn’t a video call, but the reaction seemed clear enough.
“He was so happy,” Gunn said.
Logan laughs about the whole plan from the outset.
“Those guys didn’t want to tell me about Stump getting one,” Logan said, laughing. “They didn’t think I could keep a secret.”
The four often get together by phone and talk about the old days. “Lots of lies,” Gunn said, also laughing.
They laugh now, but those were tough days for Clement, who was the first head coach of the integrated Muskogee High in 1970, following a year of assisting Russell Bradley.
Bradley’s Henry Iba style of carefully moving the ball up court was a stark contrast to what Clement set out to run, best described in his own words as Nolan Richardson’s “40 Minutes of Hell,” compacted into 32 minutes for high school ball.
Even as Bradley was moved into an assistant principal job at the integrated high school, there was some friction there, but not limited there.
“Just think about the outset of ‘Remember the Titans’,” said Clement, a retired administrator living in Cordova, Tennessee, just west of Memphis whose looks don’t show a man of 83. He looks younger than a lot of his players from that time.
“Whites saying I couldn’t win with blacks and blacks saying I couldn’t win with whites.”
Clement was told, he said, by a wife of a school official that he couldn’t win with special education kids.
To Clement, none were special, in any form. All were treated the same.
“I made up my mind we would work harder than anyone else — offseason, during the season, everything,” he said.
Think “Titans” and the preseason camp.
That first year, the Roughers went 8-20. Most of those wins were late in the year and it got them into the area tournament, where they were two-and-out needing just one win to make the state tournament as Cinderella.
The shoe didn’t fit. But they never needed it going forward.
They made three straight state trips. What some, including Clement, thought was Muskogee’s best team was the 1973-74 team, a 20-game winner that lost to noted sportscaster Dean Blevins and Norman High in the quarterfinals. Clement, who felt watched like a hawk over those early years — he recalled getting two technicals for as much as looking the wrong way — was particularly stung by the 71-68 loss.
Three MHS players fouled out. Muskogee shot 9-of-21 from the free-throw line the entire night. Norman had 35-of-44. Blevins himself was 17-of-18. Muskogee was whistled 42 times, 13 in the first quarter.
“I had one official later apologize to me,” Clement said. “I got letters from people in Norman who acknowledged how bad it was.”
Such were the struggles for a barrier being broken.
“He hid a lot of stuff from us back then that he shares with us now on how hard it was to deal with things behind the scenes,” Logan recalled. “He’d go to another room and throw a tantrum but he never let us on to what he was feeling inside.”
Clement had a reason.
“I didn’t want them to use it for an excuse, that we weren’t getting this or that,” he said.
Logan’s ring fits perfectly on his ring finger. Gunn and Reaves wear theirs on their pinky finger.
“Don guessed my ring size when my brothers got mine,” said Reaves. “It fits, but it’s a little snug. I could wear it on my right hand — my left has my wedding band – but it’s comfortable on my pinky.”
And good enough to keep in a case. He said he’ll pull it out when going to games or other high school reunion type functions.
The quest at this point is to get everyone else a ring, one that in their high school time might have cost $100. They paid a little over $300 each for theirs. Guys like Ronnie Smith, Francis Williams, now an NBA scout, and Eugene Simmons. They’re still trying to contact others. Four members won’t — A.D. Slaughter, Ben Franklin, Mike McIntosh and Joe Reed. All four are deceased.
Maybe at some point, they can figure out how to get that gold ball replaced.
But then, maybe it represents the tough road they traveled.
Ironically, it was a road that often included busloads of students and a caravan of parents and fans.
“By the time we were getting to state, the community was on board,” Clement said. “Most were anyway.”
They notice that’s not so much the case today.
“We’ve talked about it and we want to reach out to the program today and give back,” Logan said. “Ours was a proud history of achievement. I’d like to see it come back a little, know what I’m saying?”
