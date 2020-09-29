Here a few weeks ago, I said we could all survive the COVID-19 chaos that has, is and will continue to play cruel games with high school sports.
What didn’t seem fair was the possibility of playing cruel games with each other.
Not that it will, but it could.
A few weeks ago, the OSSAA board of directors clarified a rule about games not played due to COVID-19 cases hitting a school. It seemed clear, at least to a horde of reporters tuned in both to the board meeting and some press conferences that followed, that the rule meant any games not made up, despite every effort to do so, would be ruled a no-game, and thus the traditional points differential tiebreaker would only apply if ties involved teams that had played all their games. Otherwise, playoffs will be determined by won-loss percentage of games played.
While we believed we heard right, a letter from the OSSAA went out mid-September to coaches and athletic directors declaring that games not made up would be forfeited by the COVID victim. The official, who sent that letter, football director David Whaley, explained to me that the no-game rule was applicable only if a school had closed its doors. Well, no school has done that, but some have gone to virtual learning and shut down sports when hit with a breakout.
Most schools use in-house counts of actual COVID cases that impact athletes. Others use the broader county color code for cases per 100,000 people or more. Haskell did and erased two non-district tilts.
Already on virtual learning, Putnam City West and the three other Putnam City schools use those codes for the county they travel to as well as their own. Muskogee was in Orange Level 2 last week and PCW said if Muskogee didn’t drop by noon Friday, the team wasn’t coming here. They agreed to a makeup date, which caused Roughers head coach Rafe Watkins to step back from scheduling a non-district game with Del City as a replacement game.
Then Friday came, and Oklahoma County rose to Orange Level 2 even as Muskogee dropped from it. PCW wasn’t coming, yet Putnam City North and Putnam City played their games as scheduled.
So, again, Putnam City School’s policy is athletics as a whole are shut down at Orange Level 2. Doesn’t matter if zero kids are sick with it. The county numbers take precedence and at nearly 800,000 people in the county, it’s no small gathering.
But two schools were given a pass to avoid shutdown until Monday. Putnam City North beat U.S. Grant 60-0. Putnam City beat Edmond North 14-7. Both are in Class 6A Division I. All four schools are in Oklahoma County.
Muskogee, though, got the shaft. The consequence is, unless PCW plays the makeup, the Roughers will find themselves with one less-played district game. Given it was a very winnable game, they could find themselves a half-game out of a playoff spot without it.
Taking away the forfeit option, whether you choose to admit it or not, released teams from an honest attempt to make up games. Some may, some may not, but because of the board’s ruling, schools can manipulate their schedule without consequence if they want. You hope for integrity in competition, but you never allow a weak link to be exploited that would challenge integrity.
Muskogee athletic director Jason Parker sees that as reality, given the current situation. While every school has a policy in place, Parker says the problem is that it was left to the schools in the first place.
“It’s the exact opposite of how an organization is supposed to be. You’re allowing the schools to make their own rules, then be their own judge and jury as to how they apply,” he said.
“If we wanted the superintendents to run it, we’d do like a lot of states do and it would be under the Department of Education. Otherwise, what you’ve allowed to have happen is an operation that can be based on the whims of superintendents or who makes the most noise among superintendents and it just breeds inconsistency.”
He’s right, in that a board needed to make a call that could be universally applied. A forfeit was hard and fast.
Go back to 1945. Wagoner, struck by a flu epidemic, forfeited a state championship game to Woodward. Cruel, tough luck, but it was rules-based. If you can’t play, you forfeit.
We’ve got a rule issued, but because two of the three PCPS teams played, it was applied inconsistently.
The OSSAA let the cat out of the bag by not thinking this process through at the outset, then changing its interpretation, only, apparently, to be called out on it, then having another board meeting to clarify its way back to safety and what some of us thought they said in the first place.
Pardon the harsh metaphor, but the inmates are running the prison, not the warden.
OK, the kids are running the class.
And someone along the line is going to go ballistic.
