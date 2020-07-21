Yes, there’s been NASCAR. Yes, there’s been PGA.
But normalcy in sports didn’t return until this past weekend, as witnessed by my own eyes on a restaurant TV screen in West Plains, Mo.:
Baseball, in the summer.
It was an exhibition game, an informal gathering of the sport if you will, which might’ve explained the strange background if not for the scan around the restaurant of the largest portion of guests eating outdoors and a few inside wearing masks:
Empty stands. Brought to you by COVID-19.
Sure, NASCAR has had those, but they’re generally a blur, even when they have fans in the course of watching a race. Golf? I’ve attended high school tournaments where tens, not thousands, are in respective galleries. Nothing to get used to there, if only the golfer and his caddy celebrate a birdie putt with a yell.
The NBA also returns this week in Mickey’s bubble in Orlando. A calendar check will remind you that isn’t normal, unless you regularly tune in to the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas which consist of rookies and G League talent. But this is a Summer League connected to the winter league that got halted in early March and will crown the 2020 champion around Halloween.
No, baseball in the summer, that’s normal, played in a temporary normal.
Peanuts and Cracker Jacks? Get ’em at the grocery, head back home to the TV, and hope you get back in 2021.
There’s no autographs, no foul balls to be caught.
Even stat chasing will be different. This will be the season of the asterisk in terms of records. A .400 batting average might happen, a 20-game winner on the mound won’t. Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hit streak could be broken and if so, would certainly slap the heck out of every other record in modern baseball aside, as it would have been fitted into a 60-game schedule.
That’s 102 games fewer than every year not impacted by a player’s strike or lockout dating back to 1961.
I might get a last-minute fantasy team only because a 60-game season is easier to maintain than one over 162. I don’t do fantasy baseball because it’s more complicated to manage a roster in that sport than football, where a day or so of evaluation has me ready for the week. But then there’s the COVID bugaboo and its impending unpredictability on rosters.
Ah, forget it. I’ll just watch.
The sounds will be different. Some stadiums will play walk-up music, pep tunes, etc. Some will pipe in crowd noise, which really doesn’t seem all that silly considering that recorded laughter has been dubbed into pre-recorded sit-coms for years.
Any lack of crowd noise should surely make those bench-clearing brawls more interesting. Call it that if you will, but with the social distancing guidelines in place, they’ll face off at six feet apart, so it should get loud enough for mics.
The sign-stealing Houston Astros should welcome the lack of fans. After news of that scandal broke over the winter, they were due for rude reactions on the road.
On the edge of ridiculous is some clubs’ sales of cutouts with your faces on them, for a fee, to be placed in the seats in TV angles. Hey, if you have $30 to waste on that, go find a first responder fund to give to, or a food bank.
It’s not baseball as normal. Nothing really has been. But hey, make the best of it. We’ll be into August, and your team will be in the hunt.
Oh, and in this semi-season, I’ll say the Astros and Dodgers in the World Series, with the Dodgers getting back for the sign stealing at the 2017 summit. Play ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.