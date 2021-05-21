Author C.S. Lewis once wrote, “With the possible exception of the equator, everything begins somewhere.”
With that, I’ve never been too sure where the high school sports year begins, or ends.
Does it end with the last out of a baseball championship on a Saturday in May, or on the same day, the final point in a state tennis championship or the finish line of the final state 1,600-meter relay?
Or is it the final day of spring football, which in and of itself doesn’t actually always culminate with a spring game but blurs its way into a team camp that transitions to the summer?
Or speaking of football, is it the last second of the Lake Eufaula All-Star Classic? Can’t be this year. Eufaula coach Larry Newton canceled it this week due to not having enough participants.
The actual school year contracts begins on July 1. So is that the transitional line?
The end may be confusing, but the beginning of actual contests that count isn’t, and in 2020-21 of all school years, just getting a beginning was significant in itself, especially after having too clearly a defined ending to 2019-20 thanks to a whistle’s impact from a pandemic.
A superintendent predicted at a civic meeting here last August that 2020-21 would grind to a halt two weeks into football season. He wasn’t alone. Some coaches had reluctantly accepted that likelihood in their lights of their Friday night souls.
Alas, nothing of the sort happened. At least not in Oklahoma, and for that, the leadership that starts with OSSAA director David Jackson should be applauded and thanked. We had a sports year, but slap an asterisk on it due to Sequoyah’s independent decision not to risk the potential consequences to its elders and students.
It might have come with the occasional message relayed to a senior who felt fine but sat in the wrong seat in a history class and thus, would have to give up two weeks of games, maybe included in that a Senior Night or even a playoff game. Or in a case closest to home, four weeks of idle time only to play a playoff in a year where you weren’t allowed 10 games to get one win.
Everybody who wanted to make the playoffs could. Some chose not to. Most who wouldn’t be there under normal guidelines weren’t there but a week.
In getting to that point, there was that hitch over two sets of rules sent out, one about games not played being no contests, the other forfeits by the team that couldn’t play. And there was that early firestorm from a state championship crowd not complying with mask mandates, which was amusing in the sense that at so many games, masks mandates were at their most extreme, mere suggestions.
But here we are now, in May, and every champion has been crowned.
We saw a defense that in its own way, made it hard for offenses to breath, all the way to their fifth football gold ball since 2005.
We saw a distance runner dominate his sport in the fall and another bow out due to injury. We saw those same two distance runners reverse roles in the spring.
I heard a girl tell me what she wanted her legacy to be as she graduated. Her response? “I hit the ball.” A little plain, but she did, and she’ll do it at a nearby Division I softball school next year.
We saw, again, that at one school, nothing changes — only a pandemic could detour a 17th consecutive journey to the Big House, or a venue nearby. At another gym, a coach whose first-ever trip ended along with his girls on those doorsteps with a phone call got to go back with his boys.
We saw a first-round basketball playoff jinx end in one of the most entertaining games I’ve witnessed here.
We saw a wrestler and his dad go out as champs, together.
We saw a slowpitch tradition of state dances, in place since 1986, end with no participant from the area — a special assist to the absence of the Sequoyah dynasty there, and the program in green that didn’t even play a season because it couldn’t field enough players.
We saw a nice consolation prize in girls golf for a program whose pursuit of a sure-fire state title a year earlier was deemed prohibited for health’s sake, even if golf is one of the most natural of socially distanced games played.
We saw an incredibly odd call reversal bring to a halt a celebration of a baseball championship ticket, and if you’re a little lost here, go to our sports Facebook page and study the video we posted this week. Small consolation is that every single player will be back for retribution next year.
We saw not only a championship long jump but one barely off the best of any champion at any level in Oklahoma.
If these remembrances aren’t clear to you in recall, maybe you just weren’t paying attention. Get a subscription and do some word searches. Make it a game on a rainy day.
Now, spring football is here, along with the dilemma of how to identify the class of those playing it — the one they’re about to leave or the one they’re going to.
Maybe the end is when we finish our parade of All-Area accolades. That won’t be for another week. Decisions on baseball, soccer and the Athletes and School of the Year are being processed. Girls Athlete of the Year is the most tricky this year. There’s not the dominant forces of a McDonald’s All-American who transcended her sport, or an overwhelmingly obvious figure on multiple state championship teams or individual crowns, but several with their own good stories and impacts.
So maybe that’s our spring football. Our in-between transition to whatever comes next.
Thankfully, that shouldn’t involve phrases like contact tracing.
That opponent, hopefully, has been defeated.
