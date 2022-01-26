Three Muskogee natives are facing next steps in their fighting careers in the next month.
Jacobe Smith, a state champion wrestler at Muskogee, two-time national champion and NCAA All-American at Oklahoma State, has his cagefight as part of Xtreme Fight Night 378 at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on Feb. 4. He’ll go against Bellator veteran Will Florentino.
A day later at Muskogee Civic Center, Alfred Walker takes his 7-5 record into a three-round featherweight bout against Colton Hamm out of Arkansas. Walker won his last bout in November over Pablo Veloquio as part of Xtreme Fight Night 376. Hamm, 4-4, lost his last match at Bellator MMA 271 in November.
In boxing, Victor Williams takes a 3-0 record, all with knockouts, against Taylor Mozingo as part of a Feb. 19 card at Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland. It’s part of an undercard featuring a WBC and USNBC Junior Lightweight Title.
Walker, at 34, said back in a New Year’s Day presser at Hatbox that he knows his window is narrowing after going 29-2 in kickboxing, but wanting to make a run in a more lucrative MMA circuit.
“I only got so many years in this MMA world … to show out for my family, my faith,” he said. “I’ve been working very hard to get to where I am now and I’m excited to show everyone what I’ve been preparing for.”
Smith is part of a long line of OSU wrestlers who have made the turn to UFC. Couture, Johny Hendricks and Daniel Cormier are all champions and former Cowboys.
He spends his time going back and forth from Oklahoma to California, two months at a time, for training.
“I’m currently at a state where I’m simply getting comfortable feeling vulnerable with world class strikers and not relying on a ounce of wrestling, and let’s say there’s work to be done but I can go toe to toe with anyone,” he told me. “That being said I am going to be world champ one day.”
It’s certainly in his orange blood.
Williams’ road is unique.
After a career of mostly quarterback at Muskogee, he played receiver at Dartmouth, and with that prestigious education, went into cyber security sales as a regional manager in the Washington D.C. area. Probably could have done a lot of other things with those college skins as well.
It’s not a bad dime for that kind of work. But that wasn’t his dream.
Williams wanted to pursue boxing. He owns and operates a boxing facility which also specializes in fitness and nutrition.
As for strapping on the gloves himself, it’s about incremental steps toward that big break.
“Gotta continue to get wins to build my name. Right now it’s about racking up the victories and looking good doing it so that the boxing world will take notice,” Williams said.
Ironically he’s not the only ex-Rougher shining in the greater Washington area. There’s also Kam Curl the second-year defensive back of the Washington Football Team.
Smith’s fight can be seen in person by calling (918) 627-7070. There is Jacobe Smith section for seating. It will also be available online through UFC Fight Pass.
Tickets for the card including Walker are available at muskogeeciviccenter.com or ticketstorm.com (enter MMA Fights at the Center on that option).
If you want to make the trip to see Williams in person, they’re available at AXS.com. He did say there would be a livestream. He doesn’t yet have it from the promoters of the event, Jeter Productions.
