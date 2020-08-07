He didn’t win many titles at Muskogee. But drop one record into Russell Bradley’s hat.
It’ll be a quiet 101st birthday Thursday in a Bixby assisted living home for what is undoubtedly the oldest living former Muskogee coach, and quite possibly oldest ever.
Bradley, not related to the just retired tennis standout and coach from MHS with the same name, was an assistant coach at Central High during the 50s and entering the decade of the 1960s took over as head coach. He kept that job until Hall of Famer Ted Clement took over in 1970. Clement was Bradley's assistant.
For 101, Bradley is doing pretty good. His son, Michael, has been unable to visit in recent days, he said, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and with that, an attempt for an interview, even through an app like Zoom, was made slim.
“I’ve got one of his hearing aids I went to get repaired and need to get it back to him,” he said. “He doesn’t hear well on the phone and I’d probably be the better communicator being more familiar than a nurse.”
There’s still plenty to tell.
Bradley coached a state tournament team only once — that being in 1965 with a 57-43 loss to eventual runner-up Lawton in Class 2A, which was then the highest of three classifications in Oklahoma. The Stillwater native played at Oklahoma State under Henry Iba prior to going to the services in World War II.
“He and Iba had the same styles,” said Sparky Grober, a member of that state team who also went on to play for Iba, serving as captain of his last team in 1970. “It was Mr. Bradley like it was Mr. Iba, he deemed that kind of respect.”
Both stressed fundamentals, and that stuck with Grober, who went directly from college to a head coaching job at Heritage Hall, where he stayed for eight years before heading on to Holland Hall for 25 years.
Steve Allen and Mike Hendren related in a different way to Bradley. Unlike Grober, both went on to college football careers, Allen at Oklahoma in 1970 and 1971 and Hendren as a member of four Arkansas teams including Southwest Conference champions in 1966 and 1968. Those stints put them both in place in a pair of games labeled “Game of the Century” within two years apart — for Hendren, the 15-14 loss to Texas in 1969 and for Allen, the Sooners’ 35-31 loss to Nebraska in 1971. Both were 1 versus 2 matchups at regular season’s end.
Allen’s father died when he was 6. Hendren grew up without a dad, raised by his mother and grandmother.
“He filled that role for me, but he related well all his players,” Allen said. “A year ago we had a great conversation about old teams and players. It was easy to remember Sparky, but coach remembered everybody.
“He didn’t take any nonsense. I played in the days where Pete Maravich was one of those guys everyone looked up to, his around-the-back and through-the-legs style. We had a guy on our team like that and Bradley didn’t like that at all. He was all about defense and fundamentals.”
Added Hendren: “He was like a father to me and I’ll never forget him for that. I’ve kept up with him ever since leaving high school. He could talk and get down on your level and have fun, nothing aloof about him. He did a superb job of relating to his players and getting us to play as a team.
He was Iba-tough.
“One morning I wasn’t feeling good, I was running a fever but decided to go to school anyway,” Hendren said. “I got to practice and told him about it and he was like ‘I know what we’ll do for that fever, we’ll just run it out of you.”
Laughing, Hendren recalled: “I started running and I did feel better, but it was short-lived. I felt worse that night.”
Grober said there was one exception to Bradley’s disciplined approach.
“We started 0-5 my senior year and he kind of just turned us loose,” he said. “He let me shoot and it paid off. It was rare in those days to start three years. Apparently he saw something in this skinny kid like me, but basketball coaches can always find a place for a shooter.”
I asked Hendren, who practices medicine in Little Rock as a physician, why he thought his ol’ coach is working on his second century of living.
“His thought life was a really good one. He always stayed on the positive side of things,” he said. “I really shouldn’t say it was that though, because I’ve known people who had a good attitude and died early, but it certainly didn’t hurt him.
“I’ve seen him once or twice since he’s turned 100 and he’s still about the same size he was when I played for him. That, and good-old genetics, I would say.”
