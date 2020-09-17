The note was confusing, based on what some of us believed we heard back in June.
What yours truly along with a writer from a couple of other state papers heard from a board meeting of the OSSAA — and in follow-up press conferences from various framed questions on the topic — that COVID-19 canceled games in district play of any sport with a real district competition (sorry, basketball coaches, two and three teams is not a district), and where a makeup was impossible, would be a no game.
The district standings and playoff entries would be based on a won-loss percentage of all district games. MLB is doing that.
Made sense.
Except that’s not what the OSSAA sent to coaches late last week. But, on Thursday, a called board meeting to deal with football and fastpitch playoffs is now scheduled. The post on the OSSAA site Thursday evening said the meeting’s agenda was posted on the door there at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18. That’s amazing considering you might get this column before 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Can’t play due to COVID-19? Can’t make it up — even with an option of multiple games in a week? The team with the virus forfeits, per the email sent out.
Questioning this, we were then told, by the OSSAA, that it was always based on schools that closed. In other words, go to distance learning, then head to the practice field or game.
Sounds fine, except, remember the sports last spring that saw their seasons wiped out while distance learning went on?
Not too fair, right?
My hand is raised.
It seemed logical that no-game scenarios could create some odd situations. Say your team starts a seven-game district schedule with a pair of wins over the worst of your district, then hits a two-week window of COVID. One of those games is the district favorite. You can’t play that game, and after the quarantine is over, you win a couple more then get sick again, or your opponent gets sick — or maybe just has a principal that gets it, or an administration that based COVID decisions on county numbers and nothing that is actually going on within the school. Try as you might, you can’t make those games up.
So perhaps you’ve run the table but dodged your primary competition. They in turn would have to run the table to have a shot at stealing the district title and top seed from you in the first round of the playoffs.
That would have existed under what we thought was going to be the plan. Somehow, I think someone figured this out after the fact and got the clarification, or change.
I brought this up with an OSSAA board member this week. He had a confession of sorts, I think, to do with how we’ve never been through this and therefore, it might be impossible to figure out all the possible scenarios of what could happen.
Yes, there’s no real map for a pandemic. The 1918 plan, let’s just say, is evidenced only by the various lack of games per school.
But in an association made up of a lot of coaches, it’s strange that that scenario could not have been deciphered. Let’s be honest — the competitive spirit alone drives coaches to look for a weakness or an edge in everything.
We can only guess. Maybe this meeting is about that, although it doesn’t seem to give much notice to board members in the way it was written.
Just more COVID craziness.
In hashing this over midweek, one of those colleagues I spoke of earlier made this remark to me. To paraphrase, this season will be full of asterisks and incomplete seasons, and perhaps, no true state championship process. Without that, he said, maybe it’s time to shut it down.
Meh.
Exhaling, maybe there’s another message that the fate of this pandemic is showing us, or reminding us of.
It’s something we’ve known. Like I said in 1918, games were missed. And football returned in 1919. In fact, you can trace back your school’s history to the turn of the century and find one and two-game seasons.
Muskogee’s first-ever game in 1906 was a 10-0 win over Jefferson Elementary. The following year they played up and lost to Bacone 12-0. Those kicked off three- and- five-game seasons.
There was a 1908.
In 1945, Wagoner mauled its way into the championship game against Woodward when the school was stricken by the flu. The Bulldogs forfeited the championship game to Woodward. Wagoner played football in 1946, and while it took 65 years, they eventually won that coveted title.
In 1954, the Oklahoma High School Athletic Association voted and said “no championship due to too much football.” They had regular season games only.
Football, as we know, returned.
In recent years, we’ve seen game outcomes go to a courtroom. Certainly, the money involved in financing programs shades significantly the funds of 1954.
Take it to the college level, which once upon a time had just a handful of bowls, and let’s just say Bud Wilkinson never came close even in percentage to Lincoln Riley’s salary, even though Bud deserved it more than anyone, on performance, except maybe Barry.
While the Big Ten is mounting a rally toward a season and a spot in the playoffs, already two of the Power Five conferences have seen how bumpy a road this season will be and what a money squeeze each will absorb with a fraction of fans in attendance, or no fans at all. The SEC, which doesn’t start until Sept. 26, is looking at the Big 12 and thinking “hey, it’s a good thing we didn’t play the Sun Belt Conference.” Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State understand.
It will be a college season of the unexpected, just like high schools.
Next year, we’ll have another season, maybe even a normal one.
We’ll survive.
But maybe the lesson here is that in just pushing forward, it’s really still about a game. A game, in its most basic form.
Maybe there’s a perspective tweak for us there.
