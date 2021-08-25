History has its monuments in various forms.
There’s books, statues, buildings, plaques.
Since February, I’ve been on a mission of discovery about a stadium that will, after this season, fall into a state of history.
Indian Bowl won’t cease to exist, but it will be idle on football Fridays starting sometime in November, given a potential playoff game or two being possible.
Middle school football, soccer and some other activities will continue, but for the tradition of Friday Night Lights, it will end a little over 83 years after it opened, though not quite complete when opened, on a September evening before World War II.
As I begin my 21st year here at the Phoenix, all in the advent of the digital age, many, many more items of history are locked in that world, vulnerable only to crashed hard drives and backup systems. In the time before we went digital, it was stashed in yellow envelopes upstairs in storage or on microfiche, vulnerable to fire.
So, history is delicate, and there can be gaps. It’s always subject to new revelation. Archaeological digs or other discoveries have come upon such enlightenment.
Research often has time limits. And for this year’s Phoenix Football Preview, there was a deadline.
Inside you will find previews on the 13 area teams. You’ll also find some substantive history of what Friday nights have been to the venerable home of local football.
The digging still left depths untouched. And, in something that was late for the printed edition, a “game” that to the best of our work, was the first game of Manual Training High School to be played there, was found. It has been updated digitally.
We’re certain of Muskogee’s games, and Central High’s games prior to integration. We also knew that Manual shifted games from the old Athletic Park (where the Civic Center now stands and was also once home of minor league baseball here) to Indian Bowl in 1958 and stayed there until integration merged Central and Manual in 1970.
But the 1957 schedule had a hidden hiccup.
The Nov. 5 and final home game of that season for Manual was played at Indian Bowl. There was no reason given, just a three to four-paragraph gamer.
Once Tommy Cobb, as good an area football historian as there is, and myself discovered this fact — he had clips of every other home game report that year being played at Athletic Park, and a preseason schedule that showed all games to be played there. Hustling to make the last-minute change for the preview, we learned that sadly, just after having made the change and sent the pages to be plated, a pocket of time in the wee hours Tuesday morning had allowed the press room to schedule an earlier run of the product. Our normal deadline was past. I was just hoping lucky timing was on our side.
There is still more time for discovery, including hearsay that there might be a Manual game that was played in the 40s at Indian Bowl.
And, there will be time for further preservation of that.
That’s because in the coming weeks, we will present to you, the reader, a chance to help select an All-Indian Bowl Era football team, 1939 to current for the Central and eventually Muskogee High Roughers, and 1957 to 1969 for Manual Training High. We will also have a recognition of those from Manual who rank as among the best ever that didn’t play at Indian Bowl.
You’ll see that in many cases, there won’t be statistics available for comparison. That’s because, in much of that time up to the 1990s, stats weren’t always common in the selection of All-State and other honors. So a committee did the best we could, with input from coaches and other individuals over that time, to come up with a best of the best to be selected from. We will have a write-in option, but those will be subject to review of postseason accolades and subsequent accomplishments on the gridiron.
But oh, what it would have been to have had actual stats. The stuff that records should be made of, rather than legend and word of mouth. Some of those deemed “records,” not only here at Muskogee but at other places, have been handed down word of mouth, orally translated, with no record book you can actually see and feel.
Oral translation, you know, is how most of the Bible got to us. Sadly, the stat bible of Muskogee football heritage is in scattered pieces. The good thing is, the dig can always continue.
But for now, take a look at what we’ve found in our 32-page special section. As an added feature, check out the Media Day videos here at this link: https://bit.ly/38f1X5i
Be sure you click the videos tab to find all 13.
As for the voting on the All-Indian Bowl Era team, stay tuned.
